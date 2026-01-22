New water taxi service launches between Miami and Miami Beach

The Miami Beach Water Taxi travels from Miami Beach to the city of Miami, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Daniel Kozin And David Fischer, The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2026 12:06 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2026 6:26 am.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — South Florida commuters traveling to or from the beach might be able to save some time and money by getting off the roads and onto the water.

Officials launched a free water taxi service Tuesday, with 40-foot (12-meter) boats carrying up to 55 people each for a scenic 20-minute ride across Biscayne Bay between Miami and Miami Beach.

Miami Beach transportation director José González said the eventual goal of the service is to reduce commuter traffic between the cities.

“Currently our causeways are at capacity, our roadways are at capacity,” González said. “Yet we haven’t explored our waterways as a means of mobility.”

The water taxi service will operate from the docks at Maurice Gibb Memorial Park in Miami Beach and the Venetian Marina and Yacht Club on the Miami side of the bay. Similar water taxi services have been popular the past two years during Art Basel Miami Beach, which is a major part of Miami Art Week.

The city of Miami Beach covers about 7 square miles (18 square kilometers) on a barrier island, located across the bay and east from the city of Miami.

“Our roadways are very constrained. We only have three causeways that connect us to the mainland,” González said. “As a result of that, traffic congestion is a key issue in our city. And we’re constantly looking for ways to address and alleviate that congestion and provide better options for our constituents and our visitors.”

The vessels will run approximately every 60 minutes during weekday mornings and afternoons and every 30 minutes during weekday evenings. The service will not initially operate on weekends. Once residents and visitors reach Miami Beach, they’ll be able to use the city’s free trolley service.

The new service is expected to cost about $1.2 million a year to operate, with half the money coming from the city of Miami Beach and the other half coming from a state grant. While the initial route will run only east and west, officials are hoping to add north to south routes in the future, depending on funding.

Jane Kviat, who was visiting South Florida from Mexico City, took a round trip on the new water taxi.

“It was great because they make you feel like you’re on a tour vacation and like we’re having fun,” Kviat said. “The people were so nice, and it’s a very easy way to go there, to go back and forth and have fun.”

Daniel Kozin And David Fischer, The Associated Press





Top Stories

City of Toronto worker's death at Scarborough community centre prompts union response

A City of Toronto recreation worker who died while on duty at a Scarborough community centre was working alone at the time, a circumstance that has prompted questions from the union representing municipal...

1m ago

Parents of Hamilton boy with autism fatally hit by bus call for more special needs resources

The parents of a seven-year-old boy with autism who was fatally struck by a city bus in Hamilton last month say their son should have been at school the day of the accident, but was sent home because of...

14h ago

Mississauga home targeted in four separate incidents

A Mississauga home has been targeted in four different incidents including shots being fired at the house and multiple arsons. Peel police say they were called to home on Kempton Park Drive four separate...

13h ago

3 boys charged after stolen SUV crash in Whitby leads police to jewellery store robbery suspect

Three teenagers from Whitby are facing a range of charges after officers tracked down a stolen vehicle over the weekend — a pursuit that ultimately linked one of the youths to a violent jewellery store...

1h ago

