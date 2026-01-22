Barnes, Raptors heat up in 3rd quarter to beat Kings 122-109

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Justine Willard).

By The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2026 5:21 am.

Scottie Barnes scored 14 of his 23 points in the third quarter, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Sacramento Kings 122-109 on Wednesday night.

Barnes shot 8 of 17 and had eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals while posting his season-high fifth consecutive game with 22 or more points.

Brandon Ingram also had 23 points for the Raptors, who outscored the Kings 43-21 in the third quarter and won in Sacramento for the first time since Jan. 25, 2023. Sandro Mamukelashvili added 22 points and nine rebounds. Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points.

One day after shooting 59 per cent overall while tying its season high with 21 3-pointers in an 18-point win over the Golden State Warriors, Toronto’s offence had sporadic success against Sacramento.

The Raptors blew a nine-point lead in the first quarter and trailed by nine at halftime before Barnes found his rhythm. He made five of six shots in the third quarter to help Toronto regain the lead and take control.

Russell Westbrook scored 23 points for the Kings. Zach LaVine had 19 points and five assists. Malik Monk scored 17.

Sacramento has lost three straight since its season-high four-game winning streak

The Kings played without Domantas Sabonis. The three-time All-Star was rested after playing in three consecutive games following a 27-game absence due to a left knee injury.

Sacramento trailed by nine early in the first quarter before rallying to lead 30-26 on Monk’s 3-pointer that banked in at the buzzer.

Dennis Schroder had seven points in the second quarter as Sacramento extended its lead to 61-52.

