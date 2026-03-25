4 arrested after Oakville home invasion probe leads to guns and drugs seizure, police say
Posted March 25, 2026 12:50 pm.
Four people have been arrested after an Oakville home invasion investigation led to the alleged seizure of multiple guns and drugs.
Halton police say on Feb. 24 at around 10 a.m., three people in masks allegedly forced entry through the front door of a home on Settlers Road. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a hammer.
A woman in the home was confronted by the suspects and was allegedly confined to a closet as the suspects stole designer clothing totaling over $70,000, according to investigators.
The suspects fled the scene in a Honda CRV. No physical injuries were reported.
After an investigation, police executed search warrants at homes in Brantford on March 13.
The items allegedly seized during the execution of the search warrants were drugs, including 12 ounces of fentanyl, a kilogram of cocaine, 120 hydromorphone pills, 25 ounces of methamphetamine and 4.5 ounces of crack cocaine, three firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition.
Police also allegedly seized a Honda CRV that had been stolen from Toronto, licence plates stolen from Brantford and property stolen from the Oakville home invasion.
Three men and one woman are now facing charges.
Dontee Golding, 32, of Brantford, has been charged with the following:
- Robbery
- Break and enter
- Disguise with intent
- Forcible confinement
- Possession of a loaded firearm (2 Counts)
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm (2 Counts)
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm (2 Counts)
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
- Careless storage of a prohibited firearm
- Careless storage of a prohibited device
- Careless storage of ammunition
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (5 Counts) – Fentanyl, Cocaine, Hydromorphone, Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine
- Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000 (3 Counts)
- Possession of a firearm contrary to order
- Fail to comply with sentence or disposition
A 30-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with the following:
- Robbery
- Break and enter
- Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000 (2 Counts)
Teala Talley-Downey, 32, of Brantford, has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a loaded firearm (2 Counts)
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm (2 Counts)
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm (2 Counts)
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
- Careless storage of a prohibited firearm
- Careless storage of a prohibited device
- Careless storage of ammunition
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl
- Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000
Tewodros Neuman, 27, of Brantford, has been charged with the following:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000 (2 counts)
All of the suspects have been held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.