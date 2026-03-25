4 arrested after Oakville home invasion probe leads to guns and drugs seizure, police say

Four people have been arrested after an Oakville home invasion investigation led to the alleged seizure of multiple guns and drugs.

Halton police say on Feb. 24 at around 10 a.m., three people in masks allegedly forced entry through the front door of a home on Settlers Road. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a hammer.

A woman in the home was confronted by the suspects and was allegedly confined to a closet as the suspects stole designer clothing totaling over $70,000, according to investigators.

The suspects fled the scene in a Honda CRV. No physical injuries were reported.

After an investigation, police executed search warrants at homes in Brantford on March 13.

The items allegedly seized during the execution of the search warrants were drugs, including 12 ounces of fentanyl, a kilogram of cocaine, 120 hydromorphone pills, 25 ounces of methamphetamine and 4.5 ounces of crack cocaine, three firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition.

Police also allegedly seized a Honda CRV that had been stolen from Toronto, licence plates stolen from Brantford and property stolen from the Oakville home invasion.

Three men and one woman are now facing charges.

Dontee Golding, 32, of Brantford, has been charged with the following:

Robbery

Break and enter

Disguise with intent

Forcible confinement

Possession of a loaded firearm (2 Counts)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (2 Counts)

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm (2 Counts)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

Careless storage of a prohibited firearm

Careless storage of a prohibited device

Careless storage of ammunition

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (5 Counts) – Fentanyl, Cocaine, Hydromorphone, Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000 (3 Counts)

Possession of a firearm contrary to order

Fail to comply with sentence or disposition

A 30-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with the following:

Robbery

Break and enter

Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000 (2 Counts)

Teala Talley-Downey, 32, of Brantford, has been charged with the following:

Possession of a loaded firearm (2 Counts)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (2 Counts)

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm (2 Counts)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

Careless storage of a prohibited firearm

Careless storage of a prohibited device

Careless storage of ammunition

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000

Tewodros Neuman, 27, of Brantford, has been charged with the following:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000 (2 counts)

All of the suspects have been held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.