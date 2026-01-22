Three teenagers from Whitby are facing a range of charges after officers tracked down a stolen vehicle over the weekend — a pursuit that ultimately linked one of the youths to a violent jewellery store robbery in Durham Region.

The incident unfolded around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, when officers on proactive patrol spotted a stolen Honda SUV near Twin Streams Drive and Country Lane.

Police attempted to block the vehicle, but the driver sped off, striking a cruiser before losing control and crashing into a tree a short distance away.

All three occupants fled on foot.

Durham police deployed multiple units to search the surrounding neighbourhood. Officers located and arrested all three suspects a short time later.

Male youth connected to Pickering, Oshawa jewellery store robberies, police say

Investigators say one of the teens is now accused in a jewellery store robbery that occurred two days earlier, on Jan. 15, at the Peoples Jewellers at Pickering City Centre. Police allege the same youth also attempted to rob Oshawa Jewellery at the Oshawa Centre on the same day. The robbery investigation remains active.

A 16‑year‑old boy from Whitby faces the most serious charges, including robbery, attempted robbery, dangerous operation, failing to stop for police, leaving the scene of an accident, multiple counts of disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was held for a bail hearing.

A 14‑year‑old boy from Whitby is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and disguise with intent. He was released on an undertaking.

Another 16‑year‑old boy from Whitby faces the same two charges — possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and disguise with intent — and was also released on an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone with cellphone footage, dash‑cam video, surveillance recordings, or additional information to contact investigators.