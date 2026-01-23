Carney, cabinet convening for second day of meetings in Quebec City

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at the beginning of a Cabinet Planning Forum at the Citadelle in Quebec City, on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted January 23, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2026 5:21 am.

QUÉBEC — Prime Minister Mark Carney and his cabinet are gathering in Quebec City for a second day of meetings ahead of Parliament’s return Monday.

The two-day retreat is focused on the economy, affordability and security, and Carney and his cabinet are hearing from experts in government, finance, community services, advanced technology and global affairs.

Carney kicked off the retreat by delivering a speech in which he said staying true to Canada’s core values will be key to upholding its sovereignty.

He also took the opportunity to push back against recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that “Canada doesn’t live because of the United States,” but thrives “because we are Canadian.”

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne told reporters Thursday the central theme of the cabinet retreat is affordability, which has been the Carney government’s “key objective and mission.”

Champagne said the group would also discuss the economy and creating jobs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press


