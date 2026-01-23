93‑year‑old driver charged after fatal Christmas Eve storefront crash in North York

The scene in North York where a collision sent two people to a hospital. (Alayna LaFleur/CityNews)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 23, 2026 10:13 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2026 10:15 am.

Toronto police have laid charges against a 93‑year‑old man nearly one month after a vehicle plowed into a North York storefront on Christmas Eve, killing one person and injuring several others.

The crash happened on Dec. 24, 2025, at approximately 2:28 p.m., when the driver of a Nissan Murano entered the plaza at 4400 Dufferin Street and, for reasons still unknown, lost control of the vehicle. The SUV drove directly into a business, striking six people inside.

A 67‑year‑old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two women were taken to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries, while three others suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization. The driver and a female passenger were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

On Thursday, investigators charged the 93‑year‑old driver with three counts of careless driving causing bodily harm or death. The man, who was not identified, is scheduled to appear in court on March 26, 2026.

Police have not released further details about what may have caused the driver to lose control, noting only that the investigation remains active.

With files from Joseph Ryan, CityNews

