1 dead, 2 in hospital after vehicle crashes into North York building

Toronto police say a person has died and two people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in North York Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. at a building in the Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Police say a pedestrian was struck and trapped in the building, forcing Toronto firefighters and paramedics to try to extricate the person out.

Officers confirm with CityNews that the person has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

Paramedics say they transported two people to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

More to come.