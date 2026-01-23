Riverdale Collegiate Institute locked down after phone threat: Toronto police
Posted January 23, 2026 12:12 pm.
Last Updated January 23, 2026 12:38 pm.
Toronto police say Riverdale Collegiate Institute is under a lockdown after “a threat was made” on Friday morning.
Officers were called to the school at 1094 Gerrard Street East at around 10:50 a.m.
Investigators say the threat was communicated via phone call to police, but no specifics have been revealed.
No injuries have been reported.
More to come