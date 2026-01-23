Woman arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations

A woman has been arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations.

Toronto police say they responded to multiple calls for graffiti at various stations between July 3, 2025 and Dec. 21, 2025.

She allegedly went to the stations and vandalized property with anti-Indian messaging on subway cars and within the stations.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Toronto where the suspect was arrested.

Megan Esley, 29, of Toronto, has been charged with eight counts of mischief – damage property under $5,000.

The investigation is being treated as a hate-motivated incident.