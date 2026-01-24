Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada announces closure of research operations, jobs cuts

A family plants their wheat crop with a seeding rig, near Cremona, Alta., Friday, May 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 24, 2026 4:12 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2026 4:35 pm.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada says it has identified savings opportunities and is closing seven research operations.

The federal department says research centres in Guelph, Ont., Quebec City and Lacombe, Alta., as well as four satellite research farms across Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are closing.

It says that, so far, approximately 665 department positions have also been reduced and nearly 1,050 employees received notices on Thursday.

It adds the number of AAFC workers affected by the closures is not final as the wind-down of scientific operations can take up to a year.

The agency says, like other federal departments, its job cuts follow the identification of savings over three years, while remaining focused on its core mandate.

Various Canadians unions are reporting that nearly 10,000 federal public servants they represent received notices in the past week warning them that their jobs may be cut as part of Ottawa’s efforts to reduce program spending and administration costs by about $60 billion over the next five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2026

The Canadian Press

