The last two pandas in Japan are leaving for China as ties are strained

Plush panda toys are displayed inside a claw machine at an arcade near Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Mari Yamaguchi And Ayaka Mcgill, The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2026 5:27 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2026 8:54 pm.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese panda fans are gathering Sunday for the final public viewing at Tokyo’s Ueno zoo before twins Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei return to China.

Their departure Tuesday will leave Japan with no pandas for the first time in half a century, and the chances of getting a replacement are poor, with Tokyo’s relations with Beijing at their lowest point in years.

China first sent pandas to Japan in 1972, a gift meant to mark the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two wary neighbors. The cuddly black-and-white bears immediately won Japanese hearts, and a dozen successors have become national celebrities.

The latest departing pandas twins have attracted massive crowds despite a one-minute viewing limit in the panda zone set by the zoo. Visitors, many of them carrying panda-themed toys, call out the bears’ names and use smartphones to capture them as they nibble bamboo and stroll around.

Beijing lends pandas to other countries but maintains ownership, including over any cubs they produce. Xiao Xiao and his sister Lei Lei were born in the Ueno zoo in 2021.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, asked about China sending new pandas to Japan, said: “I know giant pandas are loved by many in Japan, and we welcome Japanese friends to come visit them in China.”

Devoted panda fan takes millions of photos

Web engineer Takahiro Takauji’s days revolve around pandas.

It started 15 years ago when he visited the Ueno Zoological Gardens and fell in love with the twin pandas’ parents, Shin Shin and Ri Ri, soon after their arrival from China.

“Their shape and the way they move are honestly so cute and funny,” he told The Associated Press in a recent interview at his home near Tokyo. “Sometimes they are baby-like; at other times they act like an old man.”

A daily zoo visit has since become essential. He has taken more than 10 million photos of the pandas, and published a number of panda photo books.

On a recent afternoon, Takauji was among thousands who entered a competitive online booking system to see the pandas one last time.

During the one-minute viewing session, Takauji held his camera high above the other fans and took as many as 5,000 still shots to capture every motion of Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei.

Back at home, in a room adorned with dozens of panda mascots and ornaments, Takauji carefully went through his fresh photos from the day and uploaded them on his blog, “Every Day Pandas.”

Having seen the twins since birth, he considers them “just like my own children.”

“I never imagined there would come a day when pandas would be gone from Japan,” he says.

Ties are strained between Tokyo and Beijing

Japan has faced increasing political, trade and security tensions with China, which was angered by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ‘s recent remarks that potential Chinese action against Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island Beijing claims as its own, could spark Japanese intervention.

Ties between Japan and China have been fraught since Japanese aggression in the 19th century. There are still territorial disputes in the East China Sea as China’s rise is accompanied by security threats and increasing economic influence in the region.

Japan’s top government spokesperson, Minoru Kihara, acknowledged Thursday that the Japanese consulate in Chongqing has been without a consul for a month because China has delayed approval of a replacement.

Pandas have long been part of Chinese diplomacy

Giant pandas, native to southwestern China, serve as an unofficial mascot. Beijing lends them to other countries as a sign of goodwill and as part of research and conservation programs.

The first pair of pandas, Kang Kang and Lan Lan, that China gifted to Japan arrived in Ueno on Oct. 28, 1972. It was one month after then- Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai signed a joint communique normalizing ties between the countries. Japan noted it “fully understands and respects” China’s claim on Taiwan as “an inalienable part” of its territory.

China also gifted the first giant pandas around that time to other Western nations, including the United States, France, Britain and Germany.

China switched to leasing programs in the 1980s, with participating overseas zoos paying annual fees for habitat conservation or scientific research to benefit the species.

Japan has seen panda diplomacy turn political. A plan to bring a panda to Japan’s northern city of Sendai after the 2011 quake and tsunami disaster was shelved in the wake of a 2012 territorial dispute.

Pandas are beloved in Japan

Panda images appear at the Ueno Zoo in the shape of cookies and sweets, stuffed dolls, stationery and photo books. Panda statues sit outside a train station. A department store has a section dedicated to panda goods.

“Pandas are a symbol of Ueno, a star,” said Asao Ezure, manager of a souvenir shop. “We worry how the pandas’ absence will affect us.”

Showing a cartoon of Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei on a shop signboard, Ezure says he believes that pandas will come back. “So we are not going to change the signboard.”

The absence of pandas at the zoo would cause an annual loss of about 20 billion yen ($128 million), according to Katsuhiro Miyamoto, an economics professor at Kansai University.

“If the situation continues for several years, the negative economic impact of having no pandas is expected to reach tens of billions of yen,” Miyamoto said in a statement. “For panda-loving Japanese, including myself, I hope they return as soon as possible.”

Mari Yamaguchi And Ayaka Mcgill, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter storm warning as Toronto braces for up to 40 cm of snow Sunday

An orange winter storm warning is in effect for Toronto and all of southern Ontario ahead of the next blast of winter weather on Sunday. Environment Canada says snowfall amounts of between 20 and 40...

updated

2h ago

Peel Region, Pearson Airport preparing for major snow event expected Sunday

Peel Region and Pearson Airport officials say they are preparing for significant snow expected tomorrow. Environment Canada has issued orange weather warnings across many parts of the GTA and Toronto....

4h ago

Trump's latest tariff threats will hurt U.S. just as much as Canada, experts say

HALIFAX — International trade experts say U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Canada will hurt his own economy just as much, if not more, than Canada’s. They...

2h ago

Man wanted in violent assault near St. Clair West Station

Police are searching for a man in connection with a violent assault on a female victim near St. Clair West Station. Investigators say a female victim was assaulted on a sidewalk by the man around 1:20...

3h ago

Top Stories

Winter storm warning as Toronto braces for up to 40 cm of snow Sunday

An orange winter storm warning is in effect for Toronto and all of southern Ontario ahead of the next blast of winter weather on Sunday. Environment Canada says snowfall amounts of between 20 and 40...

updated

2h ago

Peel Region, Pearson Airport preparing for major snow event expected Sunday

Peel Region and Pearson Airport officials say they are preparing for significant snow expected tomorrow. Environment Canada has issued orange weather warnings across many parts of the GTA and Toronto....

4h ago

Trump's latest tariff threats will hurt U.S. just as much as Canada, experts say

HALIFAX — International trade experts say U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Canada will hurt his own economy just as much, if not more, than Canada’s. They...

2h ago

Man wanted in violent assault near St. Clair West Station

Police are searching for a man in connection with a violent assault on a female victim near St. Clair West Station. Investigators say a female victim was assaulted on a sidewalk by the man around 1:20...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Heavy snow and cold temperatures on the way

After bitterly cold weather on Saturday, Toronto is bracing for 20 to 40 cm of snow expected on Sunday.

2h ago

2:00
Trump threatens 100 per cent tariffs on Canada over China deal

Referring to Prime Minister Mark Carney as “governor,” Trump's social media post Saturday morning says Canada cannot become a “Drop Off Port” for China to send products into the U.S.

6h ago

2:52
Extreme cold ahead of Sunday snowstorm in Toronto

Bitterly cold temperatures will continue throughout the day on Saturday, ahead of a winter storm set to arrive in Toronto on Sunday with snowfall amounts of between 15 and 30 cm possible in some areas.

11h ago

2:34
Community rallies behind long-time shoe repairman

Toronto shoe repairman who’s been faced with a hefty challenge after a 60 year old machine broke down. As Melissa Nakhavoly reports, thanks to one devoted customer and the generosity of people around the world, his shop is getting a second chance.

22h ago

2:32
Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested in Mexico

Alleged drug kingpin, Ryan Wedding, has been arrested in Mexico City, according to the FBI. Michelle Mackey reports on what we know so far.

22h ago

More Videos