Winter storm warning as Toronto braces for up to 30 cm of snow Sunday

Extremely cold temperatures will make their way through the GTA on Saturday, followed by heavy snow on Sunday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

By John Marchesan

Posted January 24, 2026 7:23 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2026 7:51 am.

A winter storm and cold warning remain in effect for Toronto and all of southern Ontario on Saturday.

Environment Canada says the bitterly cold temperatures which settled in overnight will continue throughout the day on Saturday, with wind chill values into the minus 30s

Temperatures will continue to run well below seasonal, making even short periods outdoors uncomfortable and potentially unsafe.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” says the national weather service. “Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

The bitter cold is expected to ease somewhat in time for the next winter storm to hit the city on Sunday.

Snowfall amounts of between 15 and 30 cm are possible in some areas, and visibility will be near zero at times due to wind gusts of up to 50 km/h, making travel hazardous.

Areas closer to the lakeshore, including downtown Toronto, are expected to see the highest accumulations as winds off the lake will create a “snow snake” that is expected to enhance snowfall totals. Because temperatures will remain extremely cold, Sunday’s light, fluffy snow will easily be blown around, potentially reducing visibility and complicating travel.

“Lake effect snow caused by easterly winds off Lake Ontario will develop early Sunday morning, producing localized heavy snowfall and reduced visibility,” says Environment Canada.

“By Sunday afternoon, snow is expected to become more widespread as a larger system moves into the area. As this occurs, lake enhancement is likely, which will lead to locally higher snowfall amounts in certain areas.”

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

The lake-effect band will continue to produce very heavy, possibly whiteout conditions, well into Monday morning.

