Toronto man, 31, accused of assaulting unknown woman

Authorities have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Toronto man in connection with an aggravated assault investigation.

Police were called to the city’s Wychwood neighbourhood on January 22 after a woman reported being assaulted by an unknown man while walking near Vaughan Road and St. Clair Avenue West at approximately 1:20 a.m.

“After the assault, the suspect fled northbound on Vaughan Road, leaving the victim on the ground,” police wrote in an update shared Sunday. “The female victim sustained life-threatening injuries.”

On Sunday, Ricardo Jaylan Beckford turned himself in to police. He was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.