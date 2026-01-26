Feds say more than 22,000 firearms reported in first week of compensation program

A restricted gun licence holder holds a AR-15 at his home in Langley, B.C. on May 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2026 5:16 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 5:41 pm.

OTTAWA — Public Safety Canada says gun owners reported 22,251 firearms to the federal government in the first week of a program to provide compensation for banned guns.

Owners of outlawed firearms have until the end of March to declare interest in the program that offers them compensation for turning in or permanently deactivating their guns.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of firearms, including the AR-15, on the basis they belong only on the battlefield.

Prohibited firearms and devices must be disposed of — or deactivated — by the end of an amnesty period on Oct. 30.

Federal officials have said that almost $250 million has been earmarked to compensate people who take part in the program.

The government anticipates the money will cover compensation for about 136,000 firearms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

