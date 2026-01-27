Air travel recovery ramps up after snow blast, but thousands still face cancellations

A man looks across a section of Toronto's Pearson Airport as snow piles up around the area during heavy snowfall on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 27, 2026 12:39 pm.

Last Updated January 27, 2026 12:42 pm.

Air travel picked back up in earnest today as crews cleared the remnants of a record-breaking snowstorm in Central Canada from the tarmacs.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium says Toronto’s Pearson airport notched 46 flight cancellations, or about 11 per cent, as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, compared with 10 times that number on Monday.

Environment Canada says the airport received an unprecedented 46 centimetres of snow on Sunday, making January Toronto’s snowiest month since records began in 1937.

Quebec City and Halifax both saw 10 per cent of departures cancelled Tuesday, while St. John’s, N.L., topped 22 per cent as snow continued to blast the island this morning.

Canadians travelling to or from Dallas, Boston, New York City or Washington, D.C., face greater odds of disruption, with 35 to 40 per cent of departures out of some airports in those cities called off or delayed, according to plane tracking firm FlightAware.

Crews across eastern North America continue to de-ice planes and clear drifting snow from runways due to gusting winds, leading to minor delays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Maddening morning subway closure caused by 3 trespassers on tracks, police say

A day after Toronto transit was besieged by weather-related issues, commuters faced another maddening morning on Tuesday. But this time it was trespassers on the tracks -- not snow -- that shut down TTC...

1h ago

New snow storage site, additional melters to improve Toronto's snow removal process

After mobilizing 600 plows and 1,000 city and contract staff for snow cleanup efforts following Sunday's historic storm, the City of Toronto is moving into phase 2 of its snow response -- removing all...

41m ago

'A huge problem': Toronto snowstorm highlights accessibility issues, disability advocates say

Every winter, David Lepofsky uses the same strategy to navigate frigid temperatures in Toronto: walking as fast as possible to get to his destination.   But he said it's far too dangerous to use...

6h ago

GTA dental surgeon overcomes the odds to continue his craft

A dental surgeon in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has overcome what for many would be an insurmountable challenge to continue doing what he loves and helping people along the way. Mehmet Danis has...

4m ago

