Neil Young’s gift to Greenland: Free access to his entire music catalog

FILE - Neil Young performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in Napa, Calif., on May 25, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) 2019 Invision

By David Bauder, The Associated Press

Posted January 27, 2026 11:01 am.

Last Updated January 27, 2026 11:27 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Young is giving the people of Greenland the gift of song — his songs, that is.

The veteran rocker announced Tuesday on his blog that he is providing free access to his entire music catalog to residents of Denmark’s semiautonomous territory, whose futures have lately become a point of tension between the U.S. and NATO.

“I hope my music and music films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government,” Young wrote. “It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality.”

The offer is for a year — though Young said renewing is possible — and applicants need to have a Greenland-based cellphone. “This is an offer of Peace and Love,” he wrote.

The offer is in stark contrast to Young’s recent decision to deny listeners his catalog on the streaming Amazon Music platform, a swipe at its founder, Jeff Bezos, who has supported U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, a billionaire backer of the president,” Young wrote last week. “The president’s international policies and his support of ICE make it impossible for me to ignore his actions. If you feel as I do, I strongly recommend that you do not use Amazon.”

A representative for Amazon Music didn’t immediately respond for comment. Young’s manager also didn’t reply to questions.

Young has long sparred with streaming platforms, like when he pulled his music from Spotify in protest of podcaster Joe Rogan’s episodes on COVID-19 vaccines. Young later relented and his music was added back.

Young, whose hits include “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Heart of Gold,” has never been a huge fan of Spotify. At his insistence, much of his music was removed from the platform for several months beginning in 2015 because of his concerns about audio quality. But his music is there, as it is on Apple Music.

David Bauder, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Maddening morning subway closure caused by 3 trespassers on tracks, police say

A day after Toronto transit was besieged by weather-related issues, commuters faced another maddening morning on Tuesday. But this time it was trespassers on the tracks -- not snow -- that shut down TTC...

0m ago

'A huge problem': Toronto snowstorm highlights accessibility issues, disability advocates say

Every winter, David Lepofsky uses the same strategy to navigate frigid temperatures in Toronto: walking as fast as possible to get to his destination.   But he said it's far too dangerous to use...

5h ago

GTHA dental surgeon overcomes the odds to continue his craft

A dental surgeon in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) has overcome an insurmountable challenge to continue doing what he loves and helping people along the way. Mehmet Danis has worked as...

39m ago

Suspect sought in violent assault at Wellesley Station that left man critically injured

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a violent assault at Wellesley Subway Station left a man with life‑threatening injuries. Officers were called to the station around 7 p.m. on Monday...

1h ago

Top Stories

Maddening morning subway closure caused by 3 trespassers on tracks, police say

A day after Toronto transit was besieged by weather-related issues, commuters faced another maddening morning on Tuesday. But this time it was trespassers on the tracks -- not snow -- that shut down TTC...

0m ago

'A huge problem': Toronto snowstorm highlights accessibility issues, disability advocates say

Every winter, David Lepofsky uses the same strategy to navigate frigid temperatures in Toronto: walking as fast as possible to get to his destination.   But he said it's far too dangerous to use...

5h ago

GTHA dental surgeon overcomes the odds to continue his craft

A dental surgeon in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) has overcome an insurmountable challenge to continue doing what he loves and helping people along the way. Mehmet Danis has worked as...

39m ago

Suspect sought in violent assault at Wellesley Station that left man critically injured

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a violent assault at Wellesley Subway Station left a man with life‑threatening injuries. Officers were called to the station around 7 p.m. on Monday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Toronto’s record-breaking snowfall projected to take several days of cleanup

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from City officials on the snow clearing efforts and where it’s all going to go.

16h ago

2:38
Bitterly cold wind chills to end January

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as wind chills could reach between -25 to -30 overnight. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

3:54
Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay attempts to explain why the Finch West LRT is down so often

680NewsRadio's Richard Southern sits down with Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay and asks the big question on everyone's mind - "what's wrong with the Finch West LRT?"

22h ago

1:52
Driver dead after losing control of wheel, launching over Hwy. 7 ramp: OPP

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP, said a driver was on the ramp, when they lost control of their vehicle, launching over a concrete barrier and onto the highway below.

0m ago

1:09
TTC subway lines shut down, commuters wait in cold for shuttle buses

Major shutdowns on Line 1, 2 and 6 left commuters stranded in the cold, waiting for shuttle buses as Toronto continues to dig itself out of the winter storm.

January 26, 2026 9:49 am EST EST

More Videos