Suspect escapes custody at Toronto South Detention Centre after impersonating another inmate: police

Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin, 32, of Toronto. Toronto police

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 27, 2026 2:07 pm.

Toronto police say a suspect has escaped custody at Toronto South Detention Centre after impersonating another inmate who was slated for release.

Investigators say Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin, 32, of Toronto, escaped from the facility in the Horner Avenue and Kipling Avenue area on Monday, January 26, 2026, just before midnight.

Police say he pretended to be another inmate who was scheduled to be released with an ankle monitoring device.

Staff unknowingly secured the ankle monitor onto Guzman Marroquin and let him leave.

The monitor was later found discarded at a nearby gas station.

Guzman Marroquin is described as five foot nine, 200 pounds with his hair worn in a ponytail. He also has a beard.

He’s considered dangerous, authorities add.

Guzman Marroquin is wanted for:

  • Escape Lawful Custody
  • Personation with Intent
  • Obstruct Police Officer
  • Mischief Under $5000
  • Theft Under $5000
Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin, 32, of Toronto. Toronto police.
