Pattison firm says it did not know warehouse was intended to become ICE facility

Jimmy Pattison, a Canadian business magnate, investor and philanthropist poses with his star as he inducted into the 2018 Canada Walk of Fame during a press red carpet event in Toronto on Saturday December 1, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 28, 2026 1:03 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 1:56 pm.

The property arm of Vancouver-based Jim Pattison Group did not know that a Virginia warehouse it owns was intended as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility at the time it agreed to sell the site, the firm said.

Jim Pattison Developments said in a statement that it publicly listed the site for lease or sale and accepted an offer from “a U.S. government contractor” to buy the property.

“Some time later, we became aware of the ultimate owner and intended use of the building,” it said.

The firm said the sale remains subject to approvals and closing conditions and it intends on “complying with all applicable laws.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, has said it plans to use the 43.5-acre site in Hanover County, Va., as a “holding and processing” facility.

The department said in a letter to the Hanover County planning department that it intended to develop a 550,000-square-foot industrial warehouse on the site to include “holding and processing spaces,” as well as offices and cafeterias. Other additions could include “tentage and a guard shack,” the letter said.

The Hanover County board of supervisors was set to discuss the sale on Wednesday.

Details of the planned sale come amid an immigration crackdown in the United States that has seen two people shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis, prompting widespread protests.

Jim Pattison Developments, owned by British Columbia billionaire Jimmy Pattison, said in the statement posted to its website that it would not normally comment on a private transaction.

“However, we understand that the conversation around immigration policy and enforcement is particularly heated, and has become much more so over the past few weeks,” it said.

“We respect that this issue is deeply important to many people.”

Th United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1518, a union representing food workers across B.C., wrote to the Jim Pattison Group on Monday, urging it to “decline any involvement that would contribute to the ongoing attack on human rights.”

The union said “the expansion of immigrant enforcement infrastructure, including ICE processing facilities, has had devastating consequences for workers and their families by creating fear and undermining fundamental human and labour rights.”

It said the Pattison group had a responsibility “to consider the broader social and moral implications of this sale and any future sales to the Department of Homeland Security.”

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma said Tuesday that business leaders need to consider if their decisions are contributing to the U.S. immigration crackdown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

