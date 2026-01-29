Canada Post and CUPW finalize tentative agreements, ratification vote next

A Canada Post mail box is pictured in Richmond B.C. on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Michael Talbot and The Canadian Press

Posted January 29, 2026 11:32 am.

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have finalized the tentative agreement reached in December for the Urban and RSMC bargaining units and will now move forward with a ratification vote by CUPW-represented employees.

The vote will be managed by CUPW and both parties have agree not to engage in any strike or lockout activity while the process unfolds, Canada Post said in a release on Thursday.

Both sides reached a tentative deal in December, but needed more time to finalize outstanding “contractual language,” the release explained.

The new five-year deal includes higher wage increases, enhanced benefits and a weekend parcel delivery model. It expires on January 31, 2029.

In a previous statement, Jan Simpson, CUPW National President, said the deal provides “much-needed stability to postal workers.”

Related:

The two sides had been embroiled in two-year long labour dispute that saw rotating strikes, with workers taking to the picket lines several times during the impasse.

A disruptive strike during the 2024 holiday season prompted the federal government to get involved, asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board to step in and get workers back on the job.

CUPW, which represents 55,000 members of the postal service, declared another countrywide strike on Sept. 25, 2025, hours after the federal government announced changes to Canada Post’s business model including the eventual end of door-to-door mail delivery for nearly all households.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Misguided': More than 700 GM Oshawa jobs cut as final third shift ends on Thursday

Hundreds of autoworkers will walk into the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Complex on Thursday night knowing it will be their last time on the third shift, as the company cuts more than 700 direct jobs...

updated

23m ago

Dangerously cold Arctic air set to grip Toronto, GTA on Thursday night into Friday

Toronto is bracing for a blast of dangerously cold Arctic air beginning Thursday night, with wind chills expected to plunge to near –30 and temperatures remaining bitterly low through Friday morning. Environment...

updated

4m ago

Toronto police arrest man accused of impersonating fellow inmate to escape custody

Toronto police say a 32‑year‑old man who allegedly walked out of the Toronto South Detention Centre by posing as another inmate has been arrested following a two‑day search. According to investigators,...

1h ago

Man dies, woman in critical condition after Pickering head-on crash

A man has died and woman is in critical condition after a head-on collision in Pickering. Durham police were called to the area of Kingston and Merritton roads just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. A Toyota...

10m ago

Top Stories

'Misguided': More than 700 GM Oshawa jobs cut as final third shift ends on Thursday

Hundreds of autoworkers will walk into the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Complex on Thursday night knowing it will be their last time on the third shift, as the company cuts more than 700 direct jobs...

updated

23m ago

Dangerously cold Arctic air set to grip Toronto, GTA on Thursday night into Friday

Toronto is bracing for a blast of dangerously cold Arctic air beginning Thursday night, with wind chills expected to plunge to near –30 and temperatures remaining bitterly low through Friday morning. Environment...

updated

4m ago

Toronto police arrest man accused of impersonating fellow inmate to escape custody

Toronto police say a 32‑year‑old man who allegedly walked out of the Toronto South Detention Centre by posing as another inmate has been arrested following a two‑day search. According to investigators,...

1h ago

Man dies, woman in critical condition after Pickering head-on crash

A man has died and woman is in critical condition after a head-on collision in Pickering. Durham police were called to the area of Kingston and Merritton roads just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. A Toyota...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Ontario's education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

The Ford government is pulling another education power play, taking control of Peel's public school board, the second-largest in the province, and the York Catholic District School Board could follow in a matter of weeks.

15h ago

3:08
Toronto to focus on sidewalk clearing as snow removal operations begin

Saying there is room for improvement, Toronto's city manager says crews will prioritize sidewalk clearing. As Alan Carter reports, city councillors say the city is doing a better job with the snow this year.

17h ago

0:33
Person caught jumping onto moving GO train

The CEO of Metrolinx shared security camera footage of a person jumping onto a moving GO train, clinging onto the doors before the conductor stopped the train.

20h ago

1:08
Chopper footage captures take down of break-and-enter suspects

Footage from a York Regional Police helicopter captured the moment four suspects were taken down over suspected break and entry in Vaughan, Ontario.

January 28, 2026 10:48 am EST EST

0:34
Overnight 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, Ontario

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday night.

January 28, 2026 10:28 am EST EST

More Videos