Canada Post and CUPW finalize tentative agreements, ratification vote next

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have finalized the tentative agreement reached in December for the Urban and RSMC bargaining units and will now move forward with a ratification vote by CUPW-represented employees.

The vote will be managed by CUPW and both parties have agree not to engage in any strike or lockout activity while the process unfolds, Canada Post said in a release on Thursday.

Both sides reached a tentative deal in December, but needed more time to finalize outstanding “contractual language,” the release explained.

The new five-year deal includes higher wage increases, enhanced benefits and a weekend parcel delivery model. It expires on January 31, 2029.

In a previous statement, Jan Simpson, CUPW National President, said the deal provides “much-needed stability to postal workers.”

The two sides had been embroiled in two-year long labour dispute that saw rotating strikes, with workers taking to the picket lines several times during the impasse.

A disruptive strike during the 2024 holiday season prompted the federal government to get involved, asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board to step in and get workers back on the job.

CUPW, which represents 55,000 members of the postal service, declared another countrywide strike on Sept. 25, 2025, hours after the federal government announced changes to Canada Post’s business model including the eventual end of door-to-door mail delivery for nearly all households.