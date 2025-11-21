Agreement in principle reached in Canada Post dispute: CUPW

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) picket outside the Canada Post Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., on November 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By John Marchesan

Posted November 21, 2025 6:34 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2025 7:35 pm.

After more than two years of talks, both sides in the Canada Post dispute say they have reached an agreement in principle which covers both postal bargaining units.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it will pause its strike action while Canada Post agreed not to lock out its employees.

No details of the agreements in principle were shared by either party heading into the weekend.

The deal likely means uninterrupted mail and delivery service through the Christmas season.

“Should the Tentative Agreements not be reached because the parties disagree on how the agreement in principle is reflected in language provisions, the suspension will be lifted for both parties, and the Union may continue strike activity,” said CUPW president Jan Simpson in a bulletin to members.

“This round of bargaining has been a challenging one. But members have stood together for strong public services, good jobs and a sustainable post office.”

It’s been a long process getting to this point for the union and the employer.

Both sides have sparred the last few years over wage hikes and structural changes to the postal service’s workforce, including proposals to introduce more part-time workers and seven-day-a-week delivery.

Postal workers have taken to the picket line on multiple occasions, including a disruptive strike ahead of the holidays last year.

The announcement comes on the same day the Crown corporation reported the highest quarterly loss in its history on Friday.

After starting the year with a $1-billion federal loan, Canada Post says it will need another bailout within a month or two as the Crown corporation continues to hemorrhage cash. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Finch West LRT to open to the public on Dec. 7

The Finch West LRT will open to the public on December 7. The date was listed in material posted ahead of the Metrolinx board meeting scheduled for November 27. "Major readiness milestones in relation...

2m ago

Family ordered to remove sports nets from front lawn

A Scarborough family finds itself in the penalty box, all because of their hockey and basketball nets. Earlier this week, Tony Cacciatore found a notice of violation in his mailbox, saying the sports...

2h ago

Ford government criticized for late release of EQAO results

For many parents and educators, Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) test results offer a gauge of where students are with their studies. But the Ford government has been keeping those results...

2h ago

Toronto police officer faces nearly a dozen charges for alleged offences over a decade

A Toronto police officer is facing nearly a dozen charges after he allegedly assaulted and intimidated a person over the course of a decade. Toronto Police say the officer, identified as Bojan Antal,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Finch West LRT to open to the public on Dec. 7

The Finch West LRT will open to the public on December 7. The date was listed in material posted ahead of the Metrolinx board meeting scheduled for November 27. "Major readiness milestones in relation...

2m ago

Family ordered to remove sports nets from front lawn

A Scarborough family finds itself in the penalty box, all because of their hockey and basketball nets. Earlier this week, Tony Cacciatore found a notice of violation in his mailbox, saying the sports...

2h ago

Ford government criticized for late release of EQAO results

For many parents and educators, Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) test results offer a gauge of where students are with their studies. But the Ford government has been keeping those results...

2h ago

Toronto police officer faces nearly a dozen charges for alleged offences over a decade

A Toronto police officer is facing nearly a dozen charges after he allegedly assaulted and intimidated a person over the course of a decade. Toronto Police say the officer, identified as Bojan Antal,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:17
Remains found in Brampton home after fire, 2 others unaccounted for

The remains of a body have been discovered in a Brampton home destroyed by flames, bringing the death toll in the fatal fire to 3. As Shauna Hunt tells us, two others remain unaccounted for

2h ago

2:19
City cracking down on sports nets left on municipal right of way

Bylaw enforcement has ordered nets set up near sidewalks and streets be removed, but residents say it’s a way for the kids to gather and be active. Beverly Andrews talks with a resident who received one of the Notice of Violation from the city.

2h ago

0:41
Remains found in Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel Police

Peel Regional Police said they discovered the remains of a single adult during a search of Brampton home that was completely destroyed in a fire on Thursday.

4h ago

0:32
Child dies after being struck by vehicle when trying to cross street

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, their grandfather was also struck but remains in hospital.

7h ago

3:12
Search continues for three unaccounted for in fatal Brampton house fire

Fire crews and police are still searching for three people that were believed to be living in a Brampton home that was completely destroyed in a massive fatal fire.

9h ago

More Videos