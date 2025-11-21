Agreement in principle reached in Canada Post dispute: CUPW

After more than two years of talks, both sides in the Canada Post dispute say they have reached an agreement in principle which covers both postal bargaining units.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it will pause its strike action while Canada Post agreed not to lock out its employees.

No details of the agreements in principle were shared by either party heading into the weekend.

The deal likely means uninterrupted mail and delivery service through the Christmas season.

“Should the Tentative Agreements not be reached because the parties disagree on how the agreement in principle is reflected in language provisions, the suspension will be lifted for both parties, and the Union may continue strike activity,” said CUPW president Jan Simpson in a bulletin to members.

“This round of bargaining has been a challenging one. But members have stood together for strong public services, good jobs and a sustainable post office.”

It’s been a long process getting to this point for the union and the employer.

Both sides have sparred the last few years over wage hikes and structural changes to the postal service’s workforce, including proposals to introduce more part-time workers and seven-day-a-week delivery.

Postal workers have taken to the picket line on multiple occasions, including a disruptive strike ahead of the holidays last year.

The announcement comes on the same day the Crown corporation reported the highest quarterly loss in its history on Friday.

After starting the year with a $1-billion federal loan, Canada Post says it will need another bailout within a month or two as the Crown corporation continues to hemorrhage cash.