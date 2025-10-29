Canada Post cutting jobs as part of restructuring started earlier this year

A Canada Post mail box is pictured in Richmond B.C. on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 29, 2025 10:11 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2025 10:29 am.

OTTAWA — Canada Post is laying off an unspecified number of staff as part of a corporate restructuring which began earlier this year.

In a message to workers, Canada Post chief executive Doug Ettinger says employees were informed earlier this week of the changes as the mail carrier begins work on a major transformation to strengthen the service.

He says Canada Post needs to ensure its costs better align to its financial realities, which means the organization will be leaner at all levels.

The changes come as Canada Post works to reach a new contract with its unionized employees, who are taking part in rotating strikes.

Last month, the federal government introduced sweeping changes to Canada Post’s mandate that allow for an expansion of community mailboxes, adjustments in delivery standards and the closure of some post offices.

The company was given 45 days to come up with a plan to implement the proposed changes, which the union has criticized as harmful to the future of the post office.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Bank of Canada lowers key interest rate to 2.25% in second straight cut

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point Wednesday and signalled it may be satisfied with where the policy rate sits amid ongoing U.S. trade uncertainty. The...

1h ago

Zellers is set for another relaunch. Here's what the new owners have in store

Zellers is making a comeback — again. The discount retailer that's died and been revived several times since its 1928 beginnings will get another relaunch Thursday at Londonderry Mall in Edmonton. The...

22m ago

From rotation to revelation: How Chris Bassitt has become Blue Jays' bullpen hero

For the past three regular seasons, Chris Bassitt has been a fixture in the Toronto Blue Jays' rotation, a steady presence who has made 95 combined starts and logged innings with the same durability that...

2h ago

Hurricane Melissa leaves 25 dead in Haiti, causes widespread damage in Jamaica and Cuba

SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba (AP) — Flooding from Hurricane Melissa killed 25 people in Haiti while the storm still churned across Cuba on Wednesday after leaving Jamaica with widespread damage and power outages,...

11m ago

