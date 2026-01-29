Carney meeting with Canada’s premiers in Ottawa today

Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, speaks with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, left, and B.C. Premier David Eby at the start of a meeting in the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 29, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 5:29 am.

Canada’s premiers meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday with the renewal of North America’s trilateral free trade agreement casting a shadow over the meeting.

Canada, the United States and Mexico are entering into a review of the trade pact this year and U.S. President Donald Trump is already threatening new tariffs.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt both said Wednesday they agree with Carney’s recent suggestion that “almost nothing is normal” right now with the United States.

Premiers are looking to present a united “Team Canada” front, though ongoing interprovincial tensions are causing some friction.

Key among them is B.C.’s frustration with Ottawa’s endorsement of a possible pipeline to the West Coast.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told reporters asking about the prospect of a new pipeline Wednesday that she saw signs of “progress” and that talks with B.C. Premier David Eby and Carney went very well.

