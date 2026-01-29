New housing addresses Black youth homelessness in Peel Region

The new home will house five young people who will receive wraparound services to help them move into independent living. Erica Natividad reports.

By Erica Natividad

Posted January 29, 2026 6:18 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 6:19 pm.

Celebration in Mississauga on Thursday with the opening of the brand new REST House, a purpose-built housing project aimed at addressing homelessness among Black youth in Peel Region. 

The initiative was steered by Black-led charity, REST Centres (Restoration And Empowerment For Social Transition). They note that young people between the ages of 15 and 24 make up nearly 20 per cent of those experiencing homelessness in Peel Region. Of that number, more than half are Black. This new home, which is owned by REST, will act as subsidized housing. Who will be able to stay at the home is partly coordinated through Peel Region and its database of those experiencing homelessness.

“This is such an exciting initiative, and it’s also a great milestone for the REST Centre,” said founder and executive director Dagma Koyi.

“With our partnership with the region, the young people are coming from the By Name List. So the young people will receive an open call that this place is available, and they will have the opportunity to apply to be part of the program. When they come to live in this space, REST continues to provide them with culturally responsive wraparound supports.”

Those supports include case management along with employment and mental health services.

Diana Otieno, one of the residents of the newly opened REST House in Mississauga, is seen in this photo. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Diana Otieno is one of the lucky few able to secure a spot. The 22-year-old moved to Canada nearly four years ago and says for much of that time, her mental health declined rapidly amid unstable housing situations.

“Two years of kind of being up and down, trying to figure out what’s going on with being alive, with eating and all that,” said Otieno.

The housing project was made possible through a $1.4 million grant from Peel Region’s federally funded Reaching Home program. There’s no set timeline for how long youth can stay. For Dagma Koyi, the aim is to ensure they’ll be able to achieve the steps needed for independence. 

“While they’re working on these goals, we’re providing them with a safe place so they will be able to have rest at the end of the night and not have to think about survival,” says Koyi.

Otieno is among five youth who will call this place home starting next month, and plans are already underway to expand the space and add two more in the future. 

Top Stories

Woman critically injured after being struck by transport truck in Brampton

A woman has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say they were called to the intersection of Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road just before 6...

14m ago

Science Centre roof appears unharmed despite record Toronto snowfall

Critics are once again questioning the Ford government's decision to close the Ontario Science Centre abruptly, and the reason behind it, days after a record winter storm pummelled Toronto. A year and...

1h ago

'We’ve had enough': Etobicoke company workers demand answers after weeks without pay

Several union employees of an Etobicoke millwork shop reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers and pay from their employer for weeks. “This has gone on long enough,” said Mario...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

Relatives of Afzaal family call for more than ‘open channels’ on Canada’s day to combat Islamophobia

They came to Canada with big dreams and a belief in commitment to society.  That’s how relatives Ali and Hina Islam are remembering Salman Afzaal, Madhia Salman, Talat Afzaal and 15-year-old...

4h ago

