Statistics Canada reports merchandise trade deficit $2.2 billion in November

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says exports fell in November as the country posted a merchandise trade deficit of $2.2 billion for the month.

The agency says the result compared with a revised trade deficit of $395 million in October.

Total exports fell 2.8 per cent in November to $63.9 billion as exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products dropped 24.4 per cent. Exports of motor vehicles and parts also fell 11.6 per cent to reach their lowest level in three years.

Meanwhile, total imports fell 0.1 per cent in November to 66.1 billion.

Imports of motor vehicles and parts dropped 4.5 per cent as imports of passenger cars and light trucks fell 4.8 per cent mainly because of lower imports from the United States.

In volume terms, total exports in November fell 0.9 per cent, while imports rose 0.9 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2026.

The Canadian Press