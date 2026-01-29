Stepfather of missing children from Nova Scotia arrested on assault charges

By Natasha O'Neill

Posted January 29, 2026 2:40 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 3:20 pm.

RCMP arrested the stepfather of the Sullivan children missing from Pictou County, on unrelated charges, police told CityNews.

On Monday, around 11:30 a.m., Daniel Martell, 34, was arrested and is facing offences of assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault of an adult victim.

Martell is the stepfather of Jack, 5 and Lilly, 6, Sullivan, who were last seen in the rural town of Lansdowne Station, N.S. on May 2, 2025. The children’s mother, Malehya Brooks-Murray, called 911 and reported that the pair had wandered away from their home.

What transpired was weeks of searching for the two young children, thrusting Martell and Brooks-Murray into the centre of the investigation. RCMP have not found anything to suggest where the Sullivan children are.

Searches carried out over months turned up a child’s T-shirt, blanket, and a tricycle, but police say the items hold no relevance in the children’s disappearance. Cadaver dogs have swept the area, but did not find any leads.

Earlier this month, newly unsealed court documents detailed the relationship between Martell and Brooks-Murray, hinting that he was sometimes physical with her.

The documents include excerpts from police interviews.

On May 9, Brooks-Murray was specifically asked if the children’s stepfather was physically abusive.

“Malehya said he would try to block her, hold her down and once he pushed her,” the document reads. “She said he would also take her phone from her when she tried to call her mom, which would sometimes be physical and hurt.”

Martell, who was reached by The Canadian Press, denied the allegations, saying they are part of a narrative designed to make him look evil. “I never abused Malehya,” he said. “But the narrative was set that Daniel is an evil person … You can see all the allegations online. It’s absolutely insane.”

Lie detector tests completed in the case

Investigators have conducted a number of polygraph (lie detector) tests, including with Martell and Brooks-Murray. Both tests indicated they were truthful.

The children’s biological father, Cody Sullivan, underwent a polygraph test on June 12 and was deemed to be truthful. According to police, the biological father has not had a relationship or seen the children in three years.

In October 2025, the RCMP reconfirmed that the investigation into Lilly and Jack’s disappearance is “not believed to be criminal in nature.”

With files from CityNews’ Mark Hodgins and The Canadian Press’ Michael MacDonald.

Missing Sullivan kids - flyer
Missing Sullivan kids poster on Gairloch Road in Landsdowne Station on September 18, 2025. Andrew Osmond | CityNews
Top Stories

'We’ve had enough': Etobicoke company workers demand answers after weeks without pay

Several union employees of an Etobicoke millwork shop reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers and pay from their employer for weeks. “This has gone on long enough,” said Mario...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

SIU not investigating after lawyer alleges she was assaulted by police at Oshawa courthouse

Ontario's police watchdog says it is not currently investigating allegations that police officers assaulted a lawyer at an Oshawa courthouse. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it was notified...

2h ago

Relatives of Afzaal family call for more than ‘open channels’ on Canada’s day to combat Islamophobia

They came to Canada with big dreams and a belief in commitment to society.  That’s how relatives Ali and Hina Islam are remembering Salman Afzaal, Madhia Salman, Talat Afzaal and 15-year-old...

1h ago

Advocates say lessons from Kitchener and Waterloo's Ion LRT could help Toronto transit projects

CityNews Toronto visited Kitchener to see the Ion LRT system in action. Advocates say some early operational issues have seen been corrected.

1h ago

