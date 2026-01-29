Trump threatens 50 per cent tariffs, decertification of Canadian-made business jets

A Bombardier Global 8000 series business jet is shown in this handout photo. BOMBARDIER/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted January 29, 2026 7:11 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 8:11 pm.

U.S. President Donald Trump is once again threatening tariffs against Canada, this time turning his focus on the country’s aircraft manufacturing industry.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump says he will impose a 50 per cent tariff on aircraft sold into the United States over what he claims is Canada’s refusal to certify Gulfstream business jets made in the U.S.

Trump claims Canada has “wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly” refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700 and 800 jets, which in turn is also prohibiting the sale of the business jets.

Trump says he will also decertify Bombardier Global Express business jets until Gulfstream receives certification.

“If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America,” he wrote.

Experts cast doubt on whether the president could unilaterally revoke an aircraft certification.

“I don’t know if he has that power,” said Ross Aimer, CEO of California-based Aero Consulting Experts.

“You can’t just say, just because Canada didn’t do what we want them to do, I’m going to decertify the airplane.”

Aimer said the president has the authority to ground aircraft “in some extreme cases,” as he did with the Boeing 737 Max 8. The jet was banned from the skies for 20 months during the first Trump administration due to safety issues.

Certification typically plays out over years in a process handled by regulators, with authorities often working in cross-border co-operation to review applications.

“Aircraft certification, especially between Canada and U.S., has always been very close, with Canadian authorities and the FAA in unison,” said Aimer, referring to the Federal Aviation Administration.

However, Canada does not appear to have certified Gulfstream’s G500, G600, G700 or G800 — business jets that hold between 13 and 19 passengers — to the extent that the U.S. and Europe have.

As for Bombardier, any effective grounding in the U.S. of the roughly 1,000 Global business jets now in service could damage the Montreal-based private plane maker’s bottom line.

“If that’s the case, they can’t sell any more. And the ones that they’ve sold technically can’t fly in U.S. airspace,” Aimer said.

It’s the second time in less than a week that Trump has threatened Canada with additional tariffs.

Last Saturday, Trump threatened 100 per cent tariffs on Canada over Ottawa’s limited deal with China around electric vehicles and agriculture.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later said those tariffs would only be applied if Canada signed a free-trade agreement with China, which Carney has said Ottawa has no intention of doing.

Canada has re-emerged as a target of Trump’s anger since Prime Minister Mark Carney gave a widely praised speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In his Jan. 20 speech at the WEF, Carney warned that the old world order is dead and urged middle powers to band together as larger ones try to pressure them through economic coercion.

Trump responded in his own WEF speech, saying Carney was not grateful and later withdrew an invitation to Canada to join his controversial “Board of Peace.”

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead after being struck by transport truck in Brampton

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say they were called to the intersection of Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road just before 6 p.m. for reports that...

updated

28m ago

Science Centre roof appears unharmed despite record Toronto snowfall

Critics are once again questioning the Ford government's decision to close the Ontario Science Centre abruptly, and the reason behind it, days after a record winter storm pummelled Toronto. A year and...

17m ago

New housing addresses Black youth homelessness in Peel Region

Celebration in Mississauga on Thursday with the opening of the brand new REST House, a purpose-built housing project aimed at addressing homelessness among Black youth in Peel Region.  The initiative...

2h ago

'We’ve had enough': Etobicoke company workers demand answers after weeks without pay

Several union employees of an Etobicoke millwork shop reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers and pay from their employer for weeks. “This has gone on long enough,” said Mario...

7h ago

Top Stories

Woman dead after being struck by transport truck in Brampton

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say they were called to the intersection of Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road just before 6 p.m. for reports that...

updated

28m ago

Science Centre roof appears unharmed despite record Toronto snowfall

Critics are once again questioning the Ford government's decision to close the Ontario Science Centre abruptly, and the reason behind it, days after a record winter storm pummelled Toronto. A year and...

17m ago

New housing addresses Black youth homelessness in Peel Region

Celebration in Mississauga on Thursday with the opening of the brand new REST House, a purpose-built housing project aimed at addressing homelessness among Black youth in Peel Region.  The initiative...

2h ago

'We’ve had enough': Etobicoke company workers demand answers after weeks without pay

Several union employees of an Etobicoke millwork shop reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers and pay from their employer for weeks. “This has gone on long enough,” said Mario...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Workers of Etobicoke company seek answers and back pay

Several Union workers of an Etobicoke millwork company reached out to Speakers Corner after they say they’ve gone 10 plus weeks of not getting paid. Pat Taney reports.   

7h ago

2:16
Arctic air to blast GTA with wind chills nearing -30

A blast of Arctic air is set to hit the GTA Thursday evening into Friday morning where wind chill temperatures could reach as low -30°C.

9h ago

1:45
GM to cut more than 1,000 jobs at Oshawa plant by Friday

General Motors is moving ahead with plans to eliminate the third shift at its Oshawa assembly plant, a decision expected to eliminate more than 1,000 union jobs across the facility and its supply chain.

8h ago

2:45
Ontario's education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

The Ford government is pulling another education power play, taking control of Peel's public school board, the second-largest in the province, and the York Catholic District School Board could follow in a matter of weeks.

January 28, 2026 8:12 pm EST EST

3:06
Deep freeze continues into Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday as the city remains caught in the brutal wind chills that have settled into southern Ontario over the past week.

January 28, 2026 6:39 pm EST EST

More Videos