Trump threatens 50 per cent tariffs, decertification of Canadian-made business jets

U.S. President Donald Trump is once again threatening tariffs against Canada, this time turning his focus on the country’s aircraft manufacturing industry.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump says he will impose a 50 per cent tariff on aircraft sold into the United States over what he claims is Canada’s refusal to certify Gulfstream business jets made in the U.S.

Trump claims Canada has “wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly” refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700 and 800 jets, which in turn is also prohibiting the sale of the business jets.

Trump says he will also decertify Bombardier Global Express business jets until Gulfstream receives certification.

“If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America,” he wrote.

Experts cast doubt on whether the president could unilaterally revoke an aircraft certification.

“I don’t know if he has that power,” said Ross Aimer, CEO of California-based Aero Consulting Experts.

“You can’t just say, just because Canada didn’t do what we want them to do, I’m going to decertify the airplane.”

Aimer said the president has the authority to ground aircraft “in some extreme cases,” as he did with the Boeing 737 Max 8. The jet was banned from the skies for 20 months during the first Trump administration due to safety issues.

Certification typically plays out over years in a process handled by regulators, with authorities often working in cross-border co-operation to review applications.

“Aircraft certification, especially between Canada and U.S., has always been very close, with Canadian authorities and the FAA in unison,” said Aimer, referring to the Federal Aviation Administration.

However, Canada does not appear to have certified Gulfstream’s G500, G600, G700 or G800 — business jets that hold between 13 and 19 passengers — to the extent that the U.S. and Europe have.

As for Bombardier, any effective grounding in the U.S. of the roughly 1,000 Global business jets now in service could damage the Montreal-based private plane maker’s bottom line.

“If that’s the case, they can’t sell any more. And the ones that they’ve sold technically can’t fly in U.S. airspace,” Aimer said.

It’s the second time in less than a week that Trump has threatened Canada with additional tariffs.

Last Saturday, Trump threatened 100 per cent tariffs on Canada over Ottawa’s limited deal with China around electric vehicles and agriculture.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later said those tariffs would only be applied if Canada signed a free-trade agreement with China, which Carney has said Ottawa has no intention of doing.

Canada has re-emerged as a target of Trump’s anger since Prime Minister Mark Carney gave a widely praised speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In his Jan. 20 speech at the WEF, Carney warned that the old world order is dead and urged middle powers to band together as larger ones try to pressure them through economic coercion.

Trump responded in his own WEF speech, saying Carney was not grateful and later withdrew an invitation to Canada to join his controversial “Board of Peace.”

