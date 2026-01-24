breaking

Trump threatens 100 per cent tariffs on Canada over China deal

U.S. President Donald Trump is shown in this undated photo. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

By John Marchesan

Posted January 24, 2026 9:28 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2026 9:33 am.

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Canada if it goes through with a trade deal with China.

Trump posted on his Truth Social media account that if Prime Minister Mark Carney makes Canada a “Drop Off Port” for Chinese goods and products into the United States, “he is sorely mistaken.”

“China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life,” writes Trump in the Saturday morning post.

“If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming in the U.S.A.”

Trump initially had said that agreement was what Carney “should be doing and it’s a good thing for him to sign a trade deal.”

Carney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s threat came amid an escalating war of words with Carney as the Republican president’s push to acquire Greenland strained the NATO alliance. Trump had commented while in Davos, Switzerland, this week that “Canada lives because of the United States.” Carney shot back that his nation can be an example that the world does not have to bend toward autocratic tendencies.

Trump later revoked his invitation to Carney to join the president’s “Board of Peace” that he is forming to try to resolve global conflicts.

Trump’s push to acquire Greenland has come after he has repeatedly needled Canada over its sovereignty and suggested it also be absorbed the United States as a 51st state.

Files from The Associated Press were used in this report

