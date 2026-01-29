Weekend need-to-know: Winterlicious returns, parts of DVP and Gardiner closed

It will be a little bit more difficult to navigate around the city as parts of the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway will be closed for work on moving the new section of the Lower Don Bridge this weekend along with a closure on TTC’s Line 1 and 4.

Here’s what happening across the city this weekend.

Winterlicious 2026

More than 240 restaurants will be featuring Winterlicious menus this year for the annual festival that showcases Toronto’s best food.

The three-course prix fixe menus range from $20 to $55 lunch and $25 to $75 dinner with everything from vibrant global delicious to cozy favourites.

A full list of restaurants and their menus can be found on the City of Toronto’s website. It starts Friday and runs until Feb. 12.

Kuumba

The largest and longest-running Black Futures Month Festival is back at Harbourfront this year.

Harbourfront Centre’s KUUMBA Festival, will be celebrating its 31st anniversary of recognizing the paramount contribution of Black creators that are shaping the future of art, culture and society.

This year will focus on the rich histories, achievements and creative brilliance of Black communities across North America with the unifying theme of Sounds of Blackness. Programming will include music, literature, dance, theatre, wellness, family-friendly events and masterclasses all month long.

It kicks off on Sunday and full details about the festival can be found on their website.

APIK Mississauga

Ahead of the Winter Olympics kicking off, get into the mood with the annual APIK Mississauga urban winter festival.

Ski and snowboard athletes will be competing for a total prize pool of $100,000. There will also be snowskate demos, DJ sets and afterparties.

The event kicks off on Friday night at 5 p.m. in Celebration Square and runs through to Sunday. You can find more details and a full schedule of events on their website.

I Heart Beer Festival

If you love beer and silent discos, the I Heart Beer Festival is for you. The event starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday with three local DJs spinning non-stop until 10 p.m.

Festivalgoers will be able to sample craft beer, cider, and spirits and grabs a headset to dance like nobody’s watching.

It’s happening at the Enercare Centre and tickets are still available here.

TTC/GO Closures

Line 1 weekend closure

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. George and St. Andrew stations starting at 11 p.m. on Friday to Sunday for planned station work. Shuttle buses will not be operating.

Riders are encouraged to use alternative subway and streetcar routes. More details can be found here.

Line 4 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 4 between Sheppard-Yonge to Don Mills stations will be replaced by shuttle buses from Saturday to Sunday due to planned signal work.

Regular service will resume on Monday at 6 a.m.

Road closures

Weekend closures

From Friday at 11 p.m., to Monday at 5 a.m., sections of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and Gardiner Expressway will be closed to traffic to allow construction crews to move the eastern section of the new Lower Don Bridge over the DVP to its permanent location. Here are the full closure details:

Starting at Bayview Avenue on the DVP, all southbound traffic lanes will be closed until meeting with the Gardiner Expressway, where the lanes will continue to be closed westbound until Lower Jarvis Street. Access will be blocked to the Bayview Avenue on-ramp heading southbound. The Lower Jarvis Street on-ramp for westbound traffic will remain open.

Starting at Bay Street on the Gardiner Expressway, all eastbound traffic lanes will be closed until meeting with the DVP, where lanes will continue to be closed northbound until Eastern Avenue. Access will be blocked to the Gardiner Expressway on-ramps heading eastbound at both Rees and Bay streets. Access will also be blocked to the DVP on-ramp heading northbound on the Don Roadway.

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.