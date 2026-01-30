4 injured in 2 related collisions involving Durham transit bus in Clarington

Four people were injured in two collisions connected in Clarington on Thursday afternoon.

Durham police say the original collision occurred when a Durham Region Transit (DRT) bus pulled off the roadway after experiencing a malfunction in the area of Concession Road 6 and Highway 35/115 around 4:35 p.m.

While it was stopped, a Honda sedan rear-ended the bus.

The driver of the Honda, a 47-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was rushed to a trauma centre. He is now in stable condition.

After the initial collision, the bus driver and two of the passengers got off the bus. A Dodge pick-up truck also stopped to offer help.

Ten minutes later, a Subaru SUV collided with the pick-up truck and the bus, hitting the driver of the truck and two of the bus’s passengers.

The two DRT passengers were taken to a local hospital while the driver of the pick-up was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with dash cam footage or information about the collision is asked to contact police.