4 injured in 2 related collisions involving Durham transit bus in Clarington

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. Photo: DRPS.

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 30, 2026 2:34 pm.

Last Updated January 30, 2026 2:35 pm.

Four people were injured in two collisions connected in Clarington on Thursday afternoon.

Durham police say the original collision occurred when a Durham Region Transit (DRT) bus pulled off the roadway after experiencing a malfunction in the area of Concession Road 6 and Highway 35/115 around 4:35 p.m.

While it was stopped, a Honda sedan rear-ended the bus.

The driver of the Honda, a 47-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was rushed to a trauma centre. He is now in stable condition.

After the initial collision, the bus driver and two of the passengers got off the bus. A Dodge pick-up truck also stopped to offer help.

Ten minutes later, a Subaru SUV collided with the pick-up truck and the bus, hitting the driver of the truck and two of the bus’s passengers.

The two DRT passengers were taken to a local hospital while the driver of the pick-up was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with dash cam footage or information about the collision is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Legendary Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara dies at 71

Catherine O’Hara, a gifted Canadian-born comic actor and “SCTV” alum who starred as Macaulay Culkin’s harried mother in two “Home Alone” movies and won an Emmy as the dramatically ditzy wealthy...

51m ago

Tributes pour in as Canadians, celebrities react to Catherine O'Hara's death

Tributes have began to pour in honouring Canadian actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara who died Wednesday at the age of 71 after a brief illness. Here are some of the Canadians, actors, comedians and...

5m ago

Suspect arrested after online threats directed at Pickering mosque: Durham police

Durham Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after he allegedly made online threats towards a Pickering mosque. The RCMP notified Durham police on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, about the alleged...

1h ago

Talks aimed at ending impending Crown Royal boycott ongoing

A deal to keep Crown Royal on LCBO shelves could be close at hand. A spokesperson for Crown Royal maker Diageo tells 680 NewsRadio that it’s now, "'in ongoing discussions with Premier Ford’s team,”...

3h ago

Top Stories

Legendary Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara dies at 71

Catherine O’Hara, a gifted Canadian-born comic actor and “SCTV” alum who starred as Macaulay Culkin’s harried mother in two “Home Alone” movies and won an Emmy as the dramatically ditzy wealthy...

51m ago

Tributes pour in as Canadians, celebrities react to Catherine O'Hara's death

Tributes have began to pour in honouring Canadian actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara who died Wednesday at the age of 71 after a brief illness. Here are some of the Canadians, actors, comedians and...

5m ago

Suspect arrested after online threats directed at Pickering mosque: Durham police

Durham Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after he allegedly made online threats towards a Pickering mosque. The RCMP notified Durham police on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, about the alleged...

1h ago

Talks aimed at ending impending Crown Royal boycott ongoing

A deal to keep Crown Royal on LCBO shelves could be close at hand. A spokesperson for Crown Royal maker Diageo tells 680 NewsRadio that it’s now, "'in ongoing discussions with Premier Ford’s team,”...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
FROM 2016: Catherine O'Hara looks back on her career, love for Canadian film

In an interview with City News in 2016 during Telefilm Canada's Evening with Canada's Stars, Catherine O'Hara looked back on her career and her love for Canadian talent.

2h ago

0:40
Don Lemon arrested after covering anti-ICE protest at Minnesota church

Journalist and former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested after covering an anti-ICE protest during a service at a Minnesota church.

5h ago

2:32
Southern Ontario under extreme cold warning

Most of Southern Ontario is under an extreme cold warning as some regions could see temperatures as low as -34.

5h ago

2:21
Hundreds of GM Oshawa workers finish final shift as layoffs hit

The final midnight shift wrapped up at 6:30 a.m., closing a chapter for more than 700 GM employees and triggering hundreds more job losses across the supply chain. Dilshad Burman has more.

5h ago

2:05
Extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the GTA

A yellow cold warning is in effect as wind chills will make it feel closer to -35 in some areas on Friday morning.

21h ago

More Videos