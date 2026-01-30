Dutch premier-in-waiting says Trump’s Greenland ambitions are a ‘wake-up call’ for Europe

From left, Dutch coalition partners Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, Rob Jetten of the centrist D66 and Henri Bontenbal of the right-leaning Christian Democrats speak to reporters as they present a coalition deal in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Corder) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2026 9:11 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2026 11:58 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The political leader in line to become the Netherlands’ next prime minister on Friday said concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump’s territorial ambitions in Greenland were a “wake-up call” for Europe at a fraught time.

Centrist D66 leader Rob Jetten emphasized the need for stronger European cooperation to ensure security and prosperity — rather than focusing on the United States.

“We can continue talking and complaining about the U.S., but what we should do instead is make sure that the European cooperation is strengthened — that we can guarantee security and prosperity for our own citizens,” he told The Associated Press.

Once in office, one of the first things Jetten will do is “talk to my colleagues in Europe to see what role the Dutch can play again in strengthening the European cooperation,” he said.

Still, Jetten stressed he also would seek to boost cooperation with Washington, “mainly on topics of security, the war in Ukraine, but also on an economic level, because the Dutch economy and American economy are very much, interlinked.”

Trump has repeatedly argued that the U.S. needs Greenland, a self-governing territory of NATO member Denmark, to counter threats from Russia and China. But last week he scrapped the tariffs he had threatened to impose on eight European nations — including the Netherlands — to press for U.S. control over Greenland.

Jetten was speaking to media after he and the leaders of two other parties that will form a minority coalition government following elections three months ago presented a policy blueprint Friday with their plans for the coming four-year term. The plan includes spending billions on the Dutch military and ongoing support for Kyiv in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Jetten’s coalition holds only 66 of the 150 seats in the lower house of parliament so it will have to drum up support across the splintered political spectrum for every new law it seeks to pass. There are 16 parties and blocs in the lower house.

“The task before us is enormous, but the Netherlands has become great through collaboration,” Jetten said. “Our history shows that progress is not achieved alone, but created together.”

The coalition is made up of Jetten’s D66 together with two more right-leaning parties, the Christian Democrats and People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy. Jetten has been in the driving seat for coalition talks since his party narrowly won elections in late October.

The 38-year-old will become the Netherlands’ youngest and first openly gay premier when he and his new Cabinet ministers are sworn in by King Willem-Alexander, likely sometime in late February.

Jesse Klaver, leader of the center-left Green Left-Labor Party that holds 20 of the lower house’s 150 seats, has called the minority coalition a “risky experiment,” but said recently he would pursue a policy of “responsible opposition” and do deals with the new government “not for ourselves, but to help the Netherlands move forward.”

However, Klaver warned the incoming administrations that if “they want our support, then the plans will have to be more social and more green.”

The far-right Party for Freedom led by veteran anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, which was a close-run second in the Oct. 29 election, has vowed not to support the coalition. Earlier this month, Wilders saw seven of his elected lawmakers unhappy with his authoritarian leadership of the party break away to form a new bloc in parliament.

Mike Corder, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Extreme cold warning grips Toronto as wind chills plunge to dangerous lows

Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) are facing another morning of brutal Arctic air, with an extreme cold warning now in effect as wind chills drop to some of the lowest levels seen...

1h ago

'Said our goodbyes': Hundreds of GM Oshawa workers finish final shift as layoffs take effect

Hundreds of autoworkers at the General Motors (GM) Oshawa Assembly Complex walked off the line for the last time early Friday morning, marking the end of the plant's third shift and the beginning of sweeping...

2h ago

Sections of DVP, Gardiner closed this weekend for bridge work: What you need to know

Driving around Toronto will be a bit more difficult this weekend with the closure of the southern end of the Don Valley Parkway and the eastern end of the Gardiner Expressway, and the city's ongoing snow...

1h ago

Talks aimed at ending impending Crown Royal boycott ongoing

A deal to keep Crown Royal on LCBO shelves could be close at hand. A spokesperson for Crown Royal maker Diageo tells 680 NewsRadio that it’s now, "'in ongoing discussions with Premier Ford’s team,”...

20m ago

Top Stories

Extreme cold warning grips Toronto as wind chills plunge to dangerous lows

Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) are facing another morning of brutal Arctic air, with an extreme cold warning now in effect as wind chills drop to some of the lowest levels seen...

1h ago

'Said our goodbyes': Hundreds of GM Oshawa workers finish final shift as layoffs take effect

Hundreds of autoworkers at the General Motors (GM) Oshawa Assembly Complex walked off the line for the last time early Friday morning, marking the end of the plant's third shift and the beginning of sweeping...

2h ago

Sections of DVP, Gardiner closed this weekend for bridge work: What you need to know

Driving around Toronto will be a bit more difficult this weekend with the closure of the southern end of the Don Valley Parkway and the eastern end of the Gardiner Expressway, and the city's ongoing snow...

1h ago

Talks aimed at ending impending Crown Royal boycott ongoing

A deal to keep Crown Royal on LCBO shelves could be close at hand. A spokesperson for Crown Royal maker Diageo tells 680 NewsRadio that it’s now, "'in ongoing discussions with Premier Ford’s team,”...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the GTA

A yellow cold warning is in effect as wind chills will make it feel closer to -35 in some areas on Friday morning.

17h ago

2:04
Workers of Etobicoke company seek answers and back pay

Several Union workers of an Etobicoke millwork company reached out to Speakers Corner after they say they’ve gone 10 plus weeks of not getting paid. Pat Taney reports.   

23h ago

2:16
Arctic air to blast GTA with wind chills nearing -30

A blast of Arctic air is set to hit the GTA Thursday evening into Friday morning where wind chill temperatures could reach as low -30°C.

January 29, 2026 10:44 am EST EST

1:45
GM to cut more than 1,000 jobs at Oshawa plant by Friday

General Motors is moving ahead with plans to eliminate the third shift at its Oshawa assembly plant, a decision expected to eliminate more than 1,000 union jobs across the facility and its supply chain.

January 29, 2026 11:25 am EST EST

2:32
Snow brings extra challenges for people with disabilities

Getting around the city is a chore right now, even after most sidewalks and roads have been plowed. And as Beverly Andrews shows us, it's even more challenging for those living with disabilities.

January 28, 2026 7:07 pm EST EST

More Videos