Thousands rally in Toronto to support Iran uprising, call for regime change

Thousands of protesters gather in downtown Toronto to show support for Iranian people on February 1, 2026. CITYNEWS/Ricardo Alfonso

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 1, 2026 3:25 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2026 4:15 pm.

Thousands gathered in Toronto on Sunday to show support for the Iranian people as a deadly uprising sweeps through the Middle Eastern country.

Protesters took to Sankofa Square to demand the fall of the Islamic regime, one of multiple peaceful protests in Toronto and across the country over the past several weeks.

Countrywide protests began in Iran on Dec. 28, sparked by an ongoing economic crisis that has sent the country’s currency into freefall.

Related:

While protesters were initially focused on Iran’s economy, demonstrators quickly pivoted to calling for regime change, with many supporting the return of Iran’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi.

Some protesters in Toronto on Sunday said they supported Western intervention in Iran as the government violently cracks down on demonstrations within the country.

The Iranian government says more than 3,000 have been killed since protests erupted, but other groups have put the death toll as high as 36,500.

Thousands of people are shown protesting in downtown Toronto on February 1, 2026, in support of the Iranian people. CITYNEWS/Ricardo Alfonso

— With files from The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto cyclists frustrated by snow-blocked bike lanes week after record storm

Toronto cyclists are voicing their frustrations over bike lanes still blocked by snow and ice a week after a historic storm blanketed the city.  Uber worker Karan Singh says he's been cycling in...

1h ago

Man, 20, accused of breaking into at least 48 vehicles in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Thursday who is accused of breaking into dozens of vehicles in Mississauga along with additional suspects who have not yet been identified. Authorities...

3h ago

4 charged, potential bomb-making chemicals found in home near Western University

A late-night trespassing call at Western University has turned into a serious police investigation involving hazardous chemicals capable of being used to create a bomb Police in London, Ont., say just...

1h ago

Toronto police search for missing 90-year-old man in city's east end

Toronto police are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing 90-year-old man in the city's east end. Joseph Ng was last seen just before midnight on January 29 in the area of Coxwell Avenue...

8h ago

Top Stories

Toronto cyclists frustrated by snow-blocked bike lanes week after record storm

Toronto cyclists are voicing their frustrations over bike lanes still blocked by snow and ice a week after a historic storm blanketed the city.  Uber worker Karan Singh says he's been cycling in...

1h ago

Man, 20, accused of breaking into at least 48 vehicles in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Thursday who is accused of breaking into dozens of vehicles in Mississauga along with additional suspects who have not yet been identified. Authorities...

3h ago

4 charged, potential bomb-making chemicals found in home near Western University

A late-night trespassing call at Western University has turned into a serious police investigation involving hazardous chemicals capable of being used to create a bomb Police in London, Ont., say just...

1h ago

Toronto police search for missing 90-year-old man in city's east end

Toronto police are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing 90-year-old man in the city's east end. Joseph Ng was last seen just before midnight on January 29 in the area of Coxwell Avenue...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Ottawa Black Bears vs. Toronto Rock

The Toronto Rock offence exploded for 17 goals against their provincial rivals with Chris Boushy leading the attack. CityNews' Rob Leth has the highlights.

17h ago

2:58
Ontario boy seeks gene-based treatment for ultra-rare condition

A Vaughan, Ont., family is asking for help after discovering their son is one of only two children in the world with an extremely rare genetic condition that requires specialized gene-based therapy. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:38
Judge rules ICE operations can continue in Minnesota

A Federal judge has ruled that ICE's 'operation metro surge' can continue in Minnesota. As Karling Donoghue explains, the decision comes as hundreds gather in Italy to condemn the deployment of ICE agents to the Milano Cortina Olympic Games.

1h ago

2:07
At least 30 killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza

Gaza territory health officials say at least 30 people, including 5 children have been killed by Israeli strikes. Karling Donoghue on the deaths during a fragile ceasefire in which both Israel and Hamas continue to accuse each other of breaking.

1h ago

2:30
One person charged with murder after violent random attacks in Mississauga

A 58-year-old man faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with a pair of random, unprovoked attacks that took place in Mississauga on Friday, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

21h ago

More Videos