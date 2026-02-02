‘Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files’: Margaret McWilliam

The Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit has been highly successful in solving murders in the city.

The service says overall, clearance rates have averaged near 80 per cent from 1921 until now, but they still have hundreds of cold cases on file including the unsolved homicide of Margaret McWilliam.

Margaret McWilliam, 21, left her home near St. Clair and Warden in Scarborough on August 27, 1987, for a run and never returned. Detective Constable Andrew Doyle said she was found dead the next day.

“Officers from 41 Division assisted by Peel Regional Canine Unit located her body deceased in a very wooded area of Warden Woods Park,” said Detective Constable Doyle.

Her killer has never been found. Margaret’s mother, Charlotte McWilliam, who is now in her 80s, is still looking for answers.

“It was a terrible thing. He just can’t get away with it,” said McWilliam.

Detective Constable Doyle says they have the killer’s DNA profile.

“I need a name. We’ll do the rest. I still believe there is someone out there, maybe more than someone, maybe more than one person that knows exactly what happened to Margaret,” said Doyle.

This is one of the cases that will be featured on the new season of “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files.” Podcast episode 1 is now available on the Frequency Podcast Network.

You can also listen on Spotify.