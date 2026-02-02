Trump plans to lower tariffs on Indian goods to 18% after India agreed to stop buying Russian oil

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Josh Boak And Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2026 12:30 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2026 1:17 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he plans to lower tariffs on goods from India to 18%, from 25%, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil.

The move comes after months after Trump pressing India to cut its reliance on cheap Russian crude. India has taken advantage of slacked Russian oil prices as much of the world has sought to isolate Moscow for its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Trump said that India would also start to reduce its import taxes on U.S. goods to zero and buy $500 billion worth of American products.

“This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!” Trump said in a Truth Social post announcing the tariff reduction on India.

Modi posted on X that he was “delighted” by the announced tariff reduction and that Trump’s “leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity.”

“I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” Modi said.

Trump has long had a warm relationship with Modi, only to find it complicated recently by Russia’s war in Ukraine and trade disputes.

In June, he announced the United States would impose a 25% tariff on goods from India after his administration felt the country had done too little to narrow its trade surplus with the U.S. and open up its markets to American goods. In August, Trump imposed additional import taxes of 25% on Indian products because of its purchases of Russian oil, putting the combined rate increase at 50%.

Historically, India’s relationship with Russia revolves more around defense than energy. Russia provides only a small fraction of India’s oil but the majority of its military hardware.

But India, in the aftermath of the Russian invasion, used the moment to buy discounted Russian oil, allowing it to increase its energy supplies while Russia looked to cut deals to boost its beleaguered economy and keep paying for its brutal war.

Josh Boak And Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Significant GO train delays due to derailed train near Union Station

GO Transit is dealing with extensive train delays along the network on Monday due to a derailed train near Union Station, which also led to signal issues. The issues unfolded during the morning rush-hour...

updated

1m ago

What to know before hiring a private snow plow service

Last month, Speakers Corner brought you stories of customers across the GTA who hired and paid for private snow plow services only to discover the companies were a no show when they needed them the most. Consumer...

SPEAKERS CORNER

34m ago

Police arrest 3 youths in possible robbery investigation at Barrie school

Maple Ridge Secondary School has been placed under hold and secure as police investigate a possible robbery at the school. Shortly before 10:45 a.m., Barrie Police posted on X that two youths had been...

22m ago

Blue Jays to honour Joe Carter's World Series-clinching homer with statue outside Rogers Centre

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to immortalize one of the most iconic figures in franchise history, announcing plans to build a statue of 1993 World Series hero Joe Carter outside Rogers Centre. The reveal...

58m ago

Top Stories

Significant GO train delays due to derailed train near Union Station

GO Transit is dealing with extensive train delays along the network on Monday due to a derailed train near Union Station, which also led to signal issues. The issues unfolded during the morning rush-hour...

updated

1m ago

What to know before hiring a private snow plow service

Last month, Speakers Corner brought you stories of customers across the GTA who hired and paid for private snow plow services only to discover the companies were a no show when they needed them the most. Consumer...

SPEAKERS CORNER

34m ago

Police arrest 3 youths in possible robbery investigation at Barrie school

Maple Ridge Secondary School has been placed under hold and secure as police investigate a possible robbery at the school. Shortly before 10:45 a.m., Barrie Police posted on X that two youths had been...

22m ago

Blue Jays to honour Joe Carter's World Series-clinching homer with statue outside Rogers Centre

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to immortalize one of the most iconic figures in franchise history, announcing plans to build a statue of 1993 World Series hero Joe Carter outside Rogers Centre. The reveal...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
GO train 'disabled,' commuters face hours-long delays at Union Station

GO Transit riders may face extensive train delays along the network on Monday morning due to a disabled train near Union Station.

1h ago

1:10
Wiarton Willie calls for early spring on Groundhog Day

Ontario's Wiarton Willie in Bruce County has predicted an early spring this Groundhog Day after not seeing his shadow this morning.

4h ago

0:51
Seven Toronto men charged in deadly Mississauga home invasion

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators describe as a sprawling, months‑long probe.

5h ago

2:31
68th Annual Grammy Awards

In Entertainment tonight...music’s biggest night wrapped up Sunday evening in Hollywood. The Grammys bringing together some of the world’s biggest stars...on the red carpet and on the stage.

13h ago

2:01
Cold and sunny to start the work week

It might seem like Groundhog Day when it comes to the weather, but the bitter cold temperatures are set to subside for the first full week of February.

16h ago

More Videos