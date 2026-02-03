Billionaire Frank Stronach’s sexual assault trial set to begin today in Toronto

TORONTO — The Toronto sexual assault trial of Canadian auto parts magnate Frank Stronach is set to begin today before a judge alone.

Stronach faces 12 charges involving seven complainants for alleged incidents dating back as far as the 1970s.

The 93-year-old billionaire, who has denied all allegations against him, initially chose to be tried by a jury but later switched to a judge alone with the consent of the Crown.

Stronach, the founder of car parts manufacturer Magna International, is also set to stand trial in Newmarket, Ont., later this year.

Peel regional police charged him with 18 offences involving 13 complainants in 2024, but the case was split in two later that year.

None of the complainants can be identified under a publication ban.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2026.

The Canadian Press