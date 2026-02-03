The Toronto Raptors will be sending another representative to All-Star Weekend.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic has been named the coach for Team World for the 2026 All-Star Game, the league announced Tuesday.

Rajakovic, a native of Serbia, has found his footing with the Raptors this season, guiding the team to a 30-21 record in his third year on the bench. The Raptors are currently tied for fourth place in the East.

He’ll join Scottie Barnes as the Raptors’ two representatives at the annual exhibition after the fifth-year forward was named as a reserve on Sunday.

Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson will serve as coaches for the two Team USA squads in the new U.S. vs. World format.

This year’s edition of the All-Star Game will feature a three-team, round-robin tournament, ultimately consisting of four 12-minute games between eight-player teams.

The rosters for the teams are set to be revealed Tuesday night. However, the Team World roster is set to feature players like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Deni Avdija, Jamal Murray and Pascal Siakam — all of whom were born outside of the U.S.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 15 from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.