Ontario NDP deputy leader Doly Begum resigning, named federal Liberal candidate to succeed Bill Blair

Ontario NDP deputy leader Doly Begum will be resigning as the MPP for Scarborough Southwest to run federally for the Liberal Party of Canada in an attempt to succeed Bill Blair.

By Nick Westoll

Posted February 3, 2026 12:08 pm.

Last Updated February 3, 2026 12:48 pm.

“I want to thank Doly for her service and wish her well,” Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles said in a brief statement Tuesday morning, confirming Begum’s notice of resignation was received earlier in the day.

“Our party has been proud to represent the good people of Scarborough Southwest for the past eight years and look forward to continuing that representation.”

The statement by Stiles came minutes after the Liberal Party of Canada announced Begum was named as the nominated candidate to run in a yet-to-be-called federal byelection in the same riding.

“I understand the priorities of our community, and at this crucial moment for our country, I believe we must come together to build a stronger, more united, and more prosperous Canada,” Begum said in a statement released by the Liberals.

News of Begum’s nomination came a day after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Blair will resign his seat to become the next Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

Begum was first elected as an Ontario NDP MPP in 2018. She was re-elected in 2022 and 2025. Begum was also the party’s public transit shadow minister.

Top Stories

TTC CEO announces phased opening of Eglinton Crosstown LRT beginning on Feb. 8

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali made the Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening announcement during a board meeting on Tuesday.

breaking

31m ago

You may qualify for a refund after Monday's GO train derailment. Here's how to get one

Monday's GO train derailment likely felt like a huge waste of time and money for thousands of commuters. You'll never get your time back, but you could get your money back by way of a refund from Metrolinx. The...

22m ago

Vehicle stuck in Queens Quay tunnel, shuttle buses replacing streetcars

A vehicle is stuck in the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel leading to Union Station, according to the TTC. There is no streetcar service between Queen Quay West at Lower Spadina and Union Station on both...

3m ago

Billionaire Frank Stronach's sex assault trial delayed as defence deals with new info

TORONTO — The Toronto sexual assault trial of Canadian auto parts magnate Frank Stronach was delayed Tuesday as his lawyer requested more time to handle a recent influx of materials related to the case. Stronach's...

1h ago

