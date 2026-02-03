Ontario NDP deputy leader Doly Begum resigning, named federal Liberal candidate to succeed Bill Blair

Ontario NDP deputy leader Doly Begum will be resigning as the MPP for Scarborough Southwest to run federally for the Liberal Party of Canada in an attempt to succeed Bill Blair.

“I want to thank Doly for her service and wish her well,” Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles said in a brief statement Tuesday morning, confirming Begum’s notice of resignation was received earlier in the day.

“Our party has been proud to represent the good people of Scarborough Southwest for the past eight years and look forward to continuing that representation.”

The statement by Stiles came minutes after the Liberal Party of Canada announced Begum was named as the nominated candidate to run in a yet-to-be-called federal byelection in the same riding.

“I understand the priorities of our community, and at this crucial moment for our country, I believe we must come together to build a stronger, more united, and more prosperous Canada,” Begum said in a statement released by the Liberals.

News of Begum’s nomination came a day after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Blair will resign his seat to become the next Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

Begum was first elected as an Ontario NDP MPP in 2018. She was re-elected in 2022 and 2025. Begum was also the party’s public transit shadow minister.