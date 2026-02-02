Bill Blair resigning as Toronto MP, will become next high commissioner to U.K.

National Defence Minister Bill Blair rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Nick Westoll

Posted February 2, 2026 3:12 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2026 3:55 pm.

Former federal cabinet minister and four-time Toronto MP Bill Blair is resigning his seat to become the next Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement in a statement Monday afternoon, arguing Blair brings “four decades of experience serving Canadians and protecting their security.”

The move came more than eight months after Blair was unceremoniously dropped from Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first cabinet after the 2025 election, prompting questions about his future in politics.

During the same announcement, Carney said Nathalie Drouin — a senior civil servant and national security and intelligence advisor to Carney — will become the Canadian ambassador to France and Monaco. She will succeed former Liberal Party of Canada leader Stephane Dion in the post.

According to the statement, both appointments are set to take effect in the spring. It’s not clear exactly when they will resign from their posts.

Blair was first elected as the Liberal Party of Canada MP for the riding of Scarborough Southwest in 2015. It wasn’t until 2018 that Blair joined former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as border security and organized crime reduction minister.

Related:

After being re-elected in 2019 and 2021, Blair went on to serve in various ministerial capacities such as public safety minister, emergency preparedness minister, national defence minister and president of the King’s Privy Council of Canada.

Most recently, Blair served on the House of Commons foreign affairs committee.

Blair won the Scarborough Southwest in 2025 with more than 61 per cent of the vote. Asm Tarun, the Conservative Party of Canada candidate, came second with nearly 31 per cent. Provincially, the riding is held by Ontario NDP MPP Doly Begum. However, during the most recent federal election campaign, the NDP came third with just shy of five per cent of the vote.

Before joining federal politics, he rose through the ranks of the Toronto Police Service. He eventually became chief and served in the role for 10 years and eventually succeeded in the post by Mark Saunders.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear who will seek the Liberal nomination to replace Blair. Under Canadian law, a byelection must be called between the 11th day and the 180th day after the head of Elections Canada receives documentation from the House of Commons advising the seat is vacant. The dates for byelections are typically set by the prime minister of the day. A byelection campaign must last at least 36 days and no more than 50 days after a writ is issued by Elections Canada.

Blair’s resignation also comes just weeks after former cabinet minister Chrystia Freeland resigned her University—Rosedale seat. A date for that byelection hasn’t been called yet.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Significant GO train delays due to derailed train near Union Station

GO Transit is dealing with extensive train delays along the network on Monday due to a derailed train near Union Station, which also led to signal issues. The issues unfolded during the morning rush-hour...

updated

1h ago

What to know before hiring a private snow plow service

Last month, Speakers Corner brought you stories of customers across the GTA who hired and paid for private snow plow services only to discover the companies were a no show when they needed them the most. Consumer...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Vaughan home targeted in shooting for fourth time in 5 months

York Regional Police are investigating yet another shooting at the same home in Vaughan for the fourth time in five months. Police were called to the residence on Allison Ann Way shortly before...

33m ago

IRCC refutes reports that Canada’s open work permit programs are ending this 2026

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) says there is no truth to reports that Canada is ending its open work permit program this year. A number of reports have quickly spread on social...

42m ago

Top Stories

Significant GO train delays due to derailed train near Union Station

GO Transit is dealing with extensive train delays along the network on Monday due to a derailed train near Union Station, which also led to signal issues. The issues unfolded during the morning rush-hour...

updated

1h ago

What to know before hiring a private snow plow service

Last month, Speakers Corner brought you stories of customers across the GTA who hired and paid for private snow plow services only to discover the companies were a no show when they needed them the most. Consumer...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Vaughan home targeted in shooting for fourth time in 5 months

York Regional Police are investigating yet another shooting at the same home in Vaughan for the fourth time in five months. Police were called to the residence on Allison Ann Way shortly before...

33m ago

IRCC refutes reports that Canada’s open work permit programs are ending this 2026

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) says there is no truth to reports that Canada is ending its open work permit program this year. A number of reports have quickly spread on social...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
GO train 'disabled,' commuters face hours-long delays at Union Station

GO Transit riders may face extensive train delays along the network on Monday morning due to a disabled train near Union Station.

3h ago

1:10
Wiarton Willie calls for early spring on Groundhog Day

Ontario's Wiarton Willie in Bruce County has predicted an early spring this Groundhog Day after not seeing his shadow this morning.

6h ago

0:51
Seven Toronto men charged in deadly Mississauga home invasion

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators describe as a sprawling, months‑long probe.

7h ago

2:31
68th Annual Grammy Awards

In Entertainment tonight...music’s biggest night wrapped up Sunday evening in Hollywood. The Grammys bringing together some of the world’s biggest stars...on the red carpet and on the stage.

15h ago

2:01
Cold and sunny to start the work week

It might seem like Groundhog Day when it comes to the weather, but the bitter cold temperatures are set to subside for the first full week of February.

18h ago

More Videos