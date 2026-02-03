Toronto police seek suspect in 2025 assault that left victim with ‘life-altering’ injuries

A suspect being sought in an assault investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 3, 2026 3:15 pm.

Last Updated February 3, 2026 3:16 pm.

Toronto police have released images of a suspect allegedly involved in an attack that left a victim with life-altering injuries.

Investigators say the incident took place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in the Pearl and Duncan streets area.

Police say a fight involving two groups broke out at around 2:20 a.m.

“The suspect assaulted the victim resulting in the victim receiving serious, life-altering injuries,” a police release states.

The suspect fled the area and remains unidentified.

He’s described as being in his 20s, five foot eight and around 140 pounds with a thin build, black hair and black mustache.

He was wearing a black athletic style balaclava, a shiny black puffer-style jacket with a white shirt underneath, black pants, and black shoes.

Open Gallery 3 items
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC CEO announces phased opening of Eglinton Crosstown LRT beginning on Feb. 8

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali made the Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening announcement during a board meeting on Tuesday.

updated

7m ago

Woman dies in crash near Woodbine and Hwy. 407 in Markham

A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash near Woodbine Avenue and Highway 407 in Markham Tuesday afternoon. York police were called to the area around 2:15 p.m. for a serious crash. The woman was...

15m ago

Car stuck in Queens Quay tunnel, shuttle buses replacing streetcars

A vehicle drove into the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel leading to Union Station and got stuck, according to the TTC. The TTC posted on X at approximately noon on Tuesday, saying there is no streetcar...

48m ago

Portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth down due to watermain break, signal problems

A portion of the subway on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth is down due to a watermain break at Woodbine Station. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tells CityNews water is getting onto the tracks which in turn is...

7m ago

Top Stories

TTC CEO announces phased opening of Eglinton Crosstown LRT beginning on Feb. 8

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali made the Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening announcement during a board meeting on Tuesday.

updated

7m ago

Woman dies in crash near Woodbine and Hwy. 407 in Markham

A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash near Woodbine Avenue and Highway 407 in Markham Tuesday afternoon. York police were called to the area around 2:15 p.m. for a serious crash. The woman was...

15m ago

Car stuck in Queens Quay tunnel, shuttle buses replacing streetcars

A vehicle drove into the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel leading to Union Station and got stuck, according to the TTC. The TTC posted on X at approximately noon on Tuesday, saying there is no streetcar...

48m ago

Portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth down due to watermain break, signal problems

A portion of the subway on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth is down due to a watermain break at Woodbine Station. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tells CityNews water is getting onto the tracks which in turn is...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Three Alberta junior hockey players killed in crash south of Calgary

A community south of Calgary is left grieving after three members of their junior hockey team were killed in a crash on their way to practice. Phoenix Phillips reports.

6h ago

2:06
GO Transit operating modified schedule on Tuesday

GO Transit says it's running on a special schedule today after a train derailment on Monday threw the morning commute into chaos across the network.

5h ago

2:42
Sexual assault trial for Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach set to begin in Toronto

Billionaire business mogul Frank Stronach is about to stand trial for over a dozen sexual assault charges. Shauna Hunt with more from the Toronto courthouse, where some of the allegations date back 5 decades.

18h ago

2:35
Parents give TDSB supervisor failing grade for removing class size cap

TDSB trustees chose to cap class sizes at 32 students in grades 4 to 8 last March. The provincially-appointed supervisor has since removed the cap, leaving parents and educators worried. Mark McAllister explains.

20h ago

1:54
Prognosticating polar bears at the Toronto Zoo remind of climate change impacts

It wasn't just groundhogs hard at work making weather predictions this year. The polar bears at the Toronto zoo got in on the prognosticating as well. But as Audra Brown tells us their predictions also come with environmental warnings.

21h ago

More Videos