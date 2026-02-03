Toronto police seek suspect in 2025 assault that left victim with ‘life-altering’ injuries

Toronto police have released images of a suspect allegedly involved in an attack that left a victim with life-altering injuries.

Investigators say the incident took place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in the Pearl and Duncan streets area.

Police say a fight involving two groups broke out at around 2:20 a.m.

“The suspect assaulted the victim resulting in the victim receiving serious, life-altering injuries,” a police release states.

The suspect fled the area and remains unidentified.

He’s described as being in his 20s, five foot eight and around 140 pounds with a thin build, black hair and black mustache.

He was wearing a black athletic style balaclava, a shiny black puffer-style jacket with a white shirt underneath, black pants, and black shoes.