2 injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Posted February 4, 2026 12:12 pm.
Last Updated February 4, 2026 12:13 pm.
Two people are in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday.
Police were called to Warden and Bertrand Avenues shortly after 11:20 a.m.
Both pedestrians, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene.
Police are warning drivers to expect delays and road closures in the area.