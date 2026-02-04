Oshawa man arrested for allegedly threatening co-workers at Durham waste management facility

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 4, 2026 2:31 pm.

Durham Regional Police say they’ve arrested an Oshawa man after he allegedly threatened some of his co-workers at a business in Whitby.

Officers were called on Monday, February 2, after an employee at the Durham Region Waste Management Facility at 1640 Ritson Road North allegedly threatened other employees.

Following an investigation the suspect was located at his residence and arrested.

During his arrest, police say the suspect voluntarily surrendered legally-owned firearms.

Damien Johnston, 34, of Oshawa, faces a single count of uttering threats.

He was held for a bail hearing.

