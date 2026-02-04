Toronto city council will debate a proposal that would allow bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed at helping residents cheer on Team Canada despite the six‑hour time difference.

The item, brought forward by Mayor Olivia Chow, recommends extending alcohol sales and service hours between Feb. 5 and Feb. 22. If approved, the bylaw would take effect immediately and expire at the end of the Games.

Many Olympic events, including marquee hockey games and medal competitions, are scheduled to begin early in the morning Toronto time, prompting the city to consider loosening rules to allow fans to gather to watch.

In her report to council, Chow said the change would give residents and businesses a chance to fully participate in the Games, noting that early‑morning viewing events are expected across the city. She argued that restaurants and cafés should be able to open earlier and benefit from increased foot traffic during the two‑week international event.

“The City should do everything we can to support these local businesses,” Chow wrote in the proposal.

Under Ontario’s Liquor Licence and Control Act, municipalities have the authority to pass bylaws extending alcohol service hours for special events. Chow’s proposal asks city council to approve the temporary extension and authorize the City Solicitor to introduce the necessary bylaw.

The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics run from Feb. 4 to 22, with many competitions beginning around 6 a.m. ET. City staff say the measure would apply citywide and would be optional for businesses that choose to open early.