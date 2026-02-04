Toronto considers 6 a.m. alcohol service during Winter Olympics

Hand of bartender pouring a large lager beer in tap. Closeup of hand serving beer in glass using tap. Close up of barman hand at beer tap pouring an amber draught beer at pub. Photo: Getty. © Rido

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 4, 2026 9:07 am.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 9:09 am.

Toronto city council will debate a proposal that would allow bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed at helping residents cheer on Team Canada despite the six‑hour time difference.

The item, brought forward by Mayor Olivia Chow, recommends extending alcohol sales and service hours between Feb. 5 and Feb. 22. If approved, the bylaw would take effect immediately and expire at the end of the Games.

Many Olympic events, including marquee hockey games and medal competitions, are scheduled to begin early in the morning Toronto time, prompting the city to consider loosening rules to allow fans to gather to watch.

In her report to council, Chow said the change would give residents and businesses a chance to fully participate in the Games, noting that early‑morning viewing events are expected across the city. She argued that restaurants and cafés should be able to open earlier and benefit from increased foot traffic during the two‑week international event.

“The City should do everything we can to support these local businesses,” Chow wrote in the proposal.

Under Ontario’s Liquor Licence and Control Act, municipalities have the authority to pass bylaws extending alcohol service hours for special events. Chow’s proposal asks city council to approve the temporary extension and authorize the City Solicitor to introduce the necessary bylaw.

The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics run from Feb. 4 to 22, with many competitions beginning around 6 a.m. ET. City staff say the measure would apply citywide and would be optional for businesses that choose to open early.

Top Stories

Reduced GO Transit train schedules set to extend into Wednesday at least after earlier derailment

A Metrolinx statement said GO Transit staff expect reduced service levels to last throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

34m ago

Teachers and parents hold rally after multiple educators fired, suspended at Toronto public school

Elementary school teachers gathered outside the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) head office on Tuesday to support their colleagues who have been fired or suspended from Bowmore Road Junior and Senior...

24m ago

Brampton man charged in years‑long human‑trafficking investigation: police

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 46‑year‑old Brampton man in connection with what investigators describe as a prolonged and violent human‑trafficking operation that allegedly spanned several...

3h ago

What to know about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of 'Today' show's Savannah Guthrie

Authorities are looking for the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie after they say she was taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona, against her will over the weekend. It's imperative...

3h ago

