Feds expected to announce national automotive strategy, new EV rebates today

A ChargePoint electric vehicle charger is seen in Ottawa on June 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted February 5, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2026 5:25 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to announce new electric vehicle policies today including a revival of the popular EV rebates for consumers.

Government and industry sources, who were not authorized to publicly discuss details ahead of the announcement, say the strategy will scrap the electric vehicle sales mandate in favour of new vehicle emissions standards.

The mandate was to have required 20 per cent of all new vehicles sold be electric starting this year, rising to 60 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035.

But under pressure from provinces and automakers, Carney paused that plan last fall and ordered a review, resulting in today’s announcement.

Carney is also expected to announce he is restoring the popular electric vehicle rebates program, which was halted last year when it ran out of money.

Ottawa is also expected to announce an EV infrastructure fund, expected to be worth $1.5 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2026.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

7 Toronto police officers arrested in connection to YRP investigation: source

A York Regional Police statement didn't contain many details, but noted the service's chief and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw will speak.

1h ago

Home‑invasion suspects crash stolen pickup on Hwy. 400 ramp in Vaughan; 1 arrested, others wanted

A police investigation shut down a major Highway 400 on‑ramp in Vaughan early Thursday after suspects in an overnight home invasion crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled on foot. York Regional Police...

1h ago

Equipment issues causes delays on Lakeshore West, East GO lines during evening commute

Both the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines experienced delays during the evening commute due to equipment issues, GO Transit reported. On the Lakeshore East line, the transit agency said an earlier...

7h ago

At least 10 people injured in multi-vehicle Brampton collision

Multiple people have been injured in a collision that involved a Brampton Transit bus Wednesday afternoon. Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road in Brampton just before 3...

7h ago

Top Stories

7 Toronto police officers arrested in connection to YRP investigation: source

A York Regional Police statement didn't contain many details, but noted the service's chief and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw will speak.

1h ago

Home‑invasion suspects crash stolen pickup on Hwy. 400 ramp in Vaughan; 1 arrested, others wanted

A police investigation shut down a major Highway 400 on‑ramp in Vaughan early Thursday after suspects in an overnight home invasion crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled on foot. York Regional Police...

1h ago

Equipment issues causes delays on Lakeshore West, East GO lines during evening commute

Both the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines experienced delays during the evening commute due to equipment issues, GO Transit reported. On the Lakeshore East line, the transit agency said an earlier...

7h ago

At least 10 people injured in multi-vehicle Brampton collision

Multiple people have been injured in a collision that involved a Brampton Transit bus Wednesday afternoon. Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road in Brampton just before 3...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Reduced GO Train service to extend into Thursday

Metrolinx says GO Trains will again operate on a reduced schedule Thursday, as repair work continues following Monday’s train derailment. Erica Natividad with the criticism over communication from the provincial transit agency.

13h ago

6:47
'This is reprehensible': Toronto parents call out turmoil at public school

Grade 7 parent and co-chair of the Parent Council Jenn Engels spoke to Breakfast Television on the ongoing staffing changes at a Toronto public school.

21h ago

1:04
GO train delays continue days after derailment

As GO Transit staff work around the clock to repair damage caused by an earlier derailment, Metrolinx officials say reduced rail services are expected to be in place through the Wednesday morning commute at least.

21h ago

2:58
Cold returns this weekend

The cold weather returns this weekend after a bit of snow at the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

February 3, 2026 7:20 pm EST EST

4:39
Teachers and parents rally after TDSB upheaval at Bowmore Road School

Multiple teachers either fired or suspended at the east end school after concerns were raised with changes to learning models and overall safety. Mark McAllister reports.

February 3, 2026 6:56 pm EST EST

More Videos