Finland vs. Canada Olympic women’s hockey game postponed because of norovirus

The Canadian women’s hockey team will have to wait to play its first game at the Winter Olympics.

Canada’s game against Finland scheduled for Thursday has been postponed because of norovirus cases affecting the Finnish team, Milano Cortina 2026 announced.

The game will now be played Feb. 12. Quarterfinals are scheduled for Feb. 13.

Finland practised with just eight skaters and two goaltenders Thursday before the postponement was announced. Finnish Ice Hockey Association spokesperson Henna Malmberg said the remaining 13 players are either infected or in quarantine.

“While all stakeholders recognise the disappointment of not playing the game as originally scheduled, this was a responsible and necessary decision that reflects the spirit of the Olympic Games and the integrity of the competition,” Milano Cortina 2026 said in a statement.

Canada’s opener will now be Saturday against Switzerland.

With files from The Associated Press