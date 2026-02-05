Public servants ordered to work in-office 4 days a week starting in July

OTTAWA — The federal government is ordering public servants to be in the office at least four days a week starting this summer, with executives expected to return to the office full time in May.

A Treasury Board message to deputy department heads published Thursday said executives will have to work on-site five days per week starting May 4. All other employees must be in the office four days a week as of July 6.

The directive applies to public servants working in the core departments and agencies under Treasury Board, though the government said other federal agencies, which would include the Canada Revenue Agency and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, are “strongly encouraged” to take a similar approach.

Remote work rules have been an ongoing issue in the public service since COVID-19 forced most federal workers to work remotely in 2020. After public health restrictions began to ease, the federal government moved in 2023 to have workers return to the office two to three days a week.

The current rule, in place since September 2024, requires public servants to work a minimum of three days a week in-office, with executives in office four days per week.

Thursday’s order updates that rule.

“The Government has put forward ambitious plans to deliver on priorities for Canadians and to strengthen our country,” said the Treasury Board message. “Working together onsite is an essential foundation of the strong teams, collaboration and culture needed during this pivotal moment and beyond.”

The message was signed by Treasury Board secretary Bill Matthews, chief human resources officer Jacqueline Bogden and associate chief human resources officer Francis Trudel.

It said the government will engage with unions to implement the plan, with discussions to focus on issues like assigned seating and occupational health and safety.

The message also said Public Services and Procurement Canada will work closely with departments to ensure there is enough office space for all employees.

Public Services and Procurement Canada released its own statement Thursday, stating that it will work with client organizations to “address the new onsite presence requirements as it pertains to office space.”

“In locations where sufficient space is not available, we will work to identify potential solutions as quickly as possible,” the statement read.

Sean O’Reilly, president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, told The Canadian Press he finds the government’s decision “insulting and disrespectful.”

“I would like to say I was surprised but I’m not,” said O’Reilly, who was made aware of the move less than an hour before the message went out to employees. “I’m really beside myself on just why the decision is being made now.”

O’Reilly said he’s skeptical about the discussions the government will have with bargaining agents, adding that his union will be “vocal” about the issue and push back on the government.

“I don’t know how this helps the Government of Canada. It doesn’t save them money. This doesn’t increase productivity,” he said. “I don’t see how this helps my members or how it helps the Canadian people.”

Nathan Prier, president of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees, said the announcement demonstrates that the government has “both a willful disregard for reality and absolute contempt for its employees and taxpayers.”

“As thousands of public servants are watching their jobs disappear and Canadians are watching health and other programs get gutted, this government is committing to making public servants less productive while wasting billions of dollars of taxpayer money,” Prier said. “If workers needed another sign that this government can’t be trusted, this is it.”

The union said the decision comes on the heels of a recent ruling by the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board that telework can be negotiated at the bargaining table. It said that as bargaining units begin new contract negotiations this year, this sets the stage for “completely avoidable conflict.”

Sharon DeSousa, national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, said the four-day in-office mandate announced by the federal government is “a slap in the face” to all federal public service workers.

“It is insulting for any employer, let alone the government, to change the conditions of work while its workers are in bargaining,” DeSousa said.

DeSousa said altering the in-office mandate in the middle of ongoing negotiations is grounds for legal action and that “nothing is off the table,” noting the union is currently examining all options.

“Prime Minister Carney has made it clear where his priorities lie, and they aren’t with workers,” DeSousa said.

The message to employees said more information will be shared “in due course.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press