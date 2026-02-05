Toronto, Vancouver show biggest signs of mortgage stress: CMHC

A real estate sold sign is shown in Oakville, Ont., on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 5, 2026 12:01 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2026 1:35 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says it sees signs of financial stress among homeowners in Toronto and Vancouver, with missed mortgage payments projected to steadily increase.

First-time buyers who purchased during the COVID-19 pandemic when interest rates were lower also show greater signs of vulnerability.

Figures from CMHC show that while missed mortgage payments have risen, they are at historic lows. The report says some borrowers are extending their amortization periods to help lower their monthly payments.

The national housing agency says more than 1.5 million households have renewed their mortgage at higher interest rates, with another million expected to do so in the coming year.

Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, CMHC deputy chief economist, says most Canadians have been resilient while facing higher interest rates at renewal.

She says extending the length of a mortgage has helped households manage short-term finances, but it comes at a greater longer-term expense.

Top Stories

7 TPS officers, retired officer charged in police corruption, organized crime investigation

Seven Toronto police officers and a retired officer have been charged in an investigation into police corruption and organized crime that includes conspiracy to commit murder, shootings, extortion and...

1h ago

Toronto police chief vows full accountability as officers charged in 'violent' criminal network probe

Toronto's police chief is assuring members of the public that the officers facing numerous charges in a scathing and extensive investigation into a criminal network linked to violent crimes will be held...

3h ago

'Public trust in policing is fundamental:' Olivia Chow, officials react to arrests of several Toronto officers

Mayor Olivia Chow said she would be meeting with the chair of the Toronto Police Services Board and the chief Thursday afternoon.

1h ago

Bitter cold snaps back: Toronto, GTA facing brutal -30 wind chills this weekend

Toronto is bracing for a sharp plunge back into deep winter as a surge of Arctic air and powerful northwest winds sweep across the region Friday night into Saturday, sending temperatures and wind chills...

8h ago

