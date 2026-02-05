Trying to reserve your street parking spot with cones could result in hefty fines: City of Toronto

Cones placed in a parking spot in the east end of the city. CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 5, 2026 6:04 pm.

Last Updated February 5, 2026 6:08 pm.

Your lungs are burning and your back is aching after shoveling mounds of snow to extract your buried car after a massive winter storm. You run a quick errand, and when you get back, one of your opportunistic neighbours has casually slipped into the spot, forcing you to circle the block looking for a new place to park. It’s enough to make your blood boil.

Some Toronto residents with street parking permits are taking measures to avoid that annoyance after the city’s recent record-breaking snowfall, putting items like cones out in a bid to reserve their spots and ensure their Herculean shoveling efforts weren’t for naught.

But as the City of Toronto reminds residents, you don’t own that specific spot just because you shoveled it.

Chapter 743 of the Toronto Municipal Code prohibits residents from obstructing a street, with an associated fine of $240,” a City spokesperson told CityNews on Thursday.

The City says enforcement is based on 311 inquiries and residents can submit a request for enforcement through 311.

Meanwhile, the City’s Major Snowstorm Condition and Significant Weather Event declarations remain in effect, with heavy fines for drivers who park on designated snow routes.

“The City recognizes the challenges that snow piles can create for safe travel, parking and businesses, and the parking restrictions in effect are helping to expedite the cleanup efforts,” it said in a release Thursday.

More snow is expected on Friday, with up to four centimetres in the forecast, along with strong wind gusts in the afternoon.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police chief vows full accountability as officers charged in 'violent' criminal network probe

Toronto's police chief is assuring members of the public that the officers facing numerous charges in a scathing and extensive investigation into a criminal network linked to violent crimes will be held...

7h ago

7 TPS officers, retired officer charged in police corruption, organized crime investigation

Seven Toronto police officers and a retired officer have been charged in an investigation into police corruption and organized crime that includes conspiracy to commit murder, shootings, extortion and...

5h ago

Male youth shot in Scarborough on Thursday has died in hospital, police say

Toronto police say a male youth who was shot near a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon has died in hospital. Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road North area...

1h ago

Full GO Transit train service expected to resume Saturday after earlier derailment: Metrolinx

Metrolinx staff say GO Transit riders will still see reduced train service across all seven lines on Thursday and Friday.

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police chief vows full accountability as officers charged in 'violent' criminal network probe

Toronto's police chief is assuring members of the public that the officers facing numerous charges in a scathing and extensive investigation into a criminal network linked to violent crimes will be held...

7h ago

7 TPS officers, retired officer charged in police corruption, organized crime investigation

Seven Toronto police officers and a retired officer have been charged in an investigation into police corruption and organized crime that includes conspiracy to commit murder, shootings, extortion and...

5h ago

Male youth shot in Scarborough on Thursday has died in hospital, police say

Toronto police say a male youth who was shot near a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon has died in hospital. Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road North area...

1h ago

Full GO Transit train service expected to resume Saturday after earlier derailment: Metrolinx

Metrolinx staff say GO Transit riders will still see reduced train service across all seven lines on Thursday and Friday.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
How Toronto Fire Prepares to Break Ice in the Harbour

As ice builds across Toronto Harbour, fire crews prepare to keep emergency routes open. Officials warn unstable ice can be dangerous as temperatures fluctuate. Brandon Rowe reports.

1h ago

2:36
Former Mayor of Toronto on TPS corruption charges: 'It's a management issue'

Former Mayor of Toronto John Sewell shared his reaction to the arrest of seven Toronto police officers and one retired over allegations of corruption, citing problems with management is at fault for distrust in the force.

4h ago

0:56
Billionaire Frank Stronach's lawyer eyes stay of proceedings in sex assault trial

The defence lawyer for Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach plans to apply for a stay of proceedings in the accused sex assault trial.

5h ago

0:52
Toronto Chief of Police needs to 'earn trust back' from Torontonians: Mayor Chow

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the Toronto Chief of Police needs to 'earn trust back' from Torontonians following the arrests of 7 officers alleged to be involved in an organized crime ring.

6h ago

0:57
Snowboarder Mark McMorris to miss big air qualifier, hopeful for rest of Olympics

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris will be missing the big air qualifiers tonight after crashing during practice, however he says he's hopeful for the remainder of the Olympic Games.

7h ago

More Videos