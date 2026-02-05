Male youth located with serious injuries after Scarborough shooting

A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 5, 2026 4:38 pm.

Last Updated February 5, 2026 4:48 pm.

Toronto police say they’ve located a shooting victim after they were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road North area of Scarborough on Thursday.

Officers attended the scene after reports of a shooting at around 4:09 p.m. and found the victim, a male youth, in the area with serious injuries.

He has since been taken to hospital.

No suspect information is available yet.

More to come

