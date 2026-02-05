Male youth located with serious injuries after Scarborough shooting
Posted February 5, 2026 4:38 pm.
Last Updated February 5, 2026 4:48 pm.
Toronto police say they’ve located a shooting victim after they were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road North area of Scarborough on Thursday.
Officers attended the scene after reports of a shooting at around 4:09 p.m. and found the victim, a male youth, in the area with serious injuries.
He has since been taken to hospital.
No suspect information is available yet.
More to come