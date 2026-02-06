Environment Canada says strong winds and blowing snow is possible Friday afternoon prompting the national weather agency to issue a special weather statement for Toronto and nearby cities.

Federal meteorologists are expecting wind gusts up to 80 km/h with local blowing snow possible in rural and exposed areas.

“A low pressure system will push into the region today which will bring snow, with 4 to 8 cm possible by this evening,” the agency wrote in a statement. “Strong winds are expected to develop in association with the low, with wind gusts up to 70 km/h possible. A cold front will quickly push through the region this evening. Wind gusts up to 80 km/h will be possible with the passage of the cold front.”

“The winds are expected to ease after the passage of the front,” it added. “Local blowing snow and reduced visibility will be possible for exposed rural areas.”

The temperature on Friday is expected to reach a high of – 3 C during the day and will possibly drop to – 20 C at night.

“Very cold wind chills are also expected to develop tonight into Saturday morning,” Environment Canada says. “Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables.”

A more seasonal weather pattern is slated to begin Tuesday through next week.