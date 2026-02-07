Brad Arnold, lead singer of Grammy-nominated rock band 3 Doors Down, dies at 47

FILE - Singer Brad Arnold of the U.S. rock band 3 Doors Down takes to the stage at the opening concert of their German tour in the Columbiahalle in Berlin, on Feb. 21, 2012. (Jörg Carstensen/dpa via AP) (c) Copyright 2012, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

By The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2026 5:45 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2026 6:03 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Arnold, the lead singer of the Grammy-nominated rock band 3 Doors Down, died Saturday, months after he announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer. He was 47.

The band said in a statement that Arnold “passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.”

3 Doors Down formed in Mississippi in 1995 and four years later received a Grammy nomination for the breakout hit “Kryptonite.” Arnold wrote the song in math class when he was 15 years old, according to the band statement.

Their debut album, “The Better Life,” sold over 6 million copies. A second Grammy nomination came in 2003, for the song “When I’m Gone.”

The band said Arnold “helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners.”

3 Doors Down released six albums, most recently “Us And The Night” in 2016. Singles included “Loser,” “Duck and Run” and “Be Like That,” which appeared on the soundtrack for the 2001 film “American Pie 2.”

While promoting their 5th album, “Time of My Life,” Arnold said he considered himself lucky to have carved out a career in the music business.

“If you do something as long as we’ve done it, you can’t help but get better at it, you know?” Arnold told The Associated Press in 2011.

In 2017, 3 Doors Down performed at the first inauguration concert of President Donald Trump.

Arnold announced his cancer diagnosis last May, saying clear cell renal carcinoma had metastasized to his lungs. The band was forced to cancel a summer tour.

“His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on,” the band said.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

Man in his 30s dead after Woodbine Mall shooting: police

A man in his 30s was killed Saturday during a shooting at Woodbine Shopping Centre Plaza, according to police. Authorities were called to the Rexdale area in Etobicoke just after 3:30 p.m. When they...

updated

26m ago

Canadian women top Switzerland 4-0 to open Olympic title defence

Canada’s Milano Cortina 2026 debut was worth the wait. With a goal and an assist from Sarah Fillier, the Canadian women's hockey team defeated Switzerland 4-0 in its first game of preliminary round...

20m ago

Stephen Gogolev leads Canada into Olympic team figure skating final

Stephen Gogolev delivered one of the best performances of his life at just the right time for Canada. The Toronto native scored a personal-best 92.99 points in the men's short program of the team event...

18m ago

Changes in Ontario’s requirement to practice nursing leaves internationally educated nurses reeling

Holding a pen, a yellow sticky note and books with her hands, Adona Agcaoili watches her laptop screen intently, while attending a review session for an exam designed to test a nursing applicant’s...

4h ago

