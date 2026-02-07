Man drives car into pedestrians at grocery store in California mountain town, injuring 4

By The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2026 9:30 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2026 10:45 pm.

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A vehicle plowed into and injured pedestrians at the entrance of a grocery store in a scenic California mountain town Saturday, police reported.

Four people, including some children, were hurt when the 49-year-old man drove into the front of the Truckee Safeway in the afternoon, town police said in a statement. Their injuries were said not to be life-threatening.

Police said they believe the man, who is from the San Joaquin Valley city of Coalinga, intentionally struck the pedestrians and the store.

Scotty Mathewson, 39, said he was shopping with his wife when he heard the crash and frantic screaming.

While his wife called 911, Mathewson helped others make sure no one was trapped under rubble or the pickup. He said a boy’s baseball team was raising money at a table in front of the store, and as he ran to help, parents were desperately trying to reunite with their kids.

“We see things in the news, and we watch things on YouTube or TV and stuff, but it’s all removed,” he said. “At least for me, this is the first time that it’s palpable.”

Mathewson also said pedestrians and shoppers screamed at the driver and tried to open the vehicle, but its doors were locked. He added that the driver was “calmly sitting in there” until police arrived and detained him minutes later.

The 49-year-old driver was booked on charges related to assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism and probation violation. He was jailed in a facility in Nevada City, which is the seat of Nevada County and is about an hour’s drive from Truckee on the other side of a 7,000-foot mountain pass.

There was no public contact or attorney listed yet for the driver as of Saturday evening.

Truckee, which is home to about 17,000 residents, is known for its pristine winter beauty and proximity to Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake. February is typically a busy month there for winter sports including skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in his 30s killed in 'targeted shooting' at Woodbine Mall, police say

A man in his 30s was killed Saturday during a what police describe as a "targeted shooting" at Woodbine Mall. Authorities were called to the Rexdale area in Etobicoke just after 3:30 p.m. When officers...

1h ago

'We will pay': Savannah Guthrie pleas with mother's potential kidnappers in new video

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Savannah Guthrie told the potential kidnappers of her mother Nancy Guthrie on Saturday that the family is prepared to pay for her safe return, as the frantic...

4h ago

Changes in Ontario’s requirement to practice nursing leaves internationally educated nurses reeling

Holding a pen, a yellow sticky note and books with her hands, Adona Agcaoili watches her laptop screen intently, while attending a review session for an exam designed to test a nursing applicant’s...

10h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 2: February 8, 2026 ALPINE SKIING Women's Downhill: V Grenier, C Gray BIATHLON Men's/Womens...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man in his 30s killed in 'targeted shooting' at Woodbine Mall, police say

A man in his 30s was killed Saturday during a what police describe as a "targeted shooting" at Woodbine Mall. Authorities were called to the Rexdale area in Etobicoke just after 3:30 p.m. When officers...

1h ago

'We will pay': Savannah Guthrie pleas with mother's potential kidnappers in new video

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Savannah Guthrie told the potential kidnappers of her mother Nancy Guthrie on Saturday that the family is prepared to pay for her safe return, as the frantic...

4h ago

Changes in Ontario’s requirement to practice nursing leaves internationally educated nurses reeling

Holding a pen, a yellow sticky note and books with her hands, Adona Agcaoili watches her laptop screen intently, while attending a review session for an exam designed to test a nursing applicant’s...

10h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 2: February 8, 2026 ALPINE SKIING Women's Downhill: V Grenier, C Gray BIATHLON Men's/Womens...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Extreme cold in Toronto will last until Monday

Toronto will see extreme cold temperatures last until Monday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

4h ago

2:39
Extreme wind chills continues to grip Toronto

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with Torontonians who aren't letting the extreme cold temperatures stop them from cheering on Team Canada in the Winter Olympics.

5h ago

3:05
Canada takes home bronze medal on first full day of Milano Cortina Games

Canadian Speed Skater Valerie Maltais snagged a bronze medal in the women's 3-thousand-meter speed skating event. Karling Donoghue takes a look at the highlights of day one.

5h ago

4:27
Canada picks up first medal at Winter Olympics in Milan

Speedskater Valérie Maltais is the first Canadian to reach the podium at the Milan Cortina Games, winning a bronze medal in the women's 3,000 metres.

10h ago

3:12
Internationally educated nurses facing new hurdles in Ontario

Nurses who received education overseas say they are facing new hurdles before they can join the Ontario workforce. Theresa Redula explains the new requirements that are standing in their way.

10h ago

More Videos